ASMI op winst, Adyen op verlies in vlakke AEX

Waarschijnlijk is dit de reden dat ASMI gisteren "positief" bericht naar buiten bracht. Op het onderstaande bericht van vandaag in de Financial Times was de koers de andere kant op gegaan. Vooral de laatste zin in onderstaand bericht klinkt niet echt positief.



Dutch chip toolmaker ASMI warns of escalating trade tensions

US and Netherlands officials to hold talks as Washington steps up push for allies to mirror export curbs



Financial Times 29-11-2022



The head of Europe’s second-largest semiconductor equipment maker has warned that the US is turning up the heat on its allies to ensure key global chip companies fall into line behind Washington’s tough export controls on China.



Benjamin Loh, chief executive of Dutch-listed ASM International, which develops equipment for the production of semiconductor wafers and chips, said the US was “putting a lot of pressure?.?.?. to make sure that the Dutch government and the Japanese government follow as well”.



He added: “The US government is hoping that this is going to be a multilateral thing going forward because they need to stop everybody [selling high-end tools to China].”



China is not a small amount of our business, but at the same time it’s not something that will kill us,” Loh said, noting that ASMI’s “sizeable operation” in Arizona in the US made it more exposed to Washington’s sanctions.