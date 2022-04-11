Beursagenda: macro-economisch Bericht delen via: Kopieer link Naar clipboard gekopieerd

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met maandag 18 april 2022: MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022

02:30 Inflatie - Maart (Chi)

06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)

11:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel) DINSDAG 12 APRIL 2022

06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)

08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)

11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)

12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)

14:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt OPEC (Oos)

14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS) WOENSDAG 13 APRIL 2022

04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)

10:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt IEA (Fra)

10:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS) DONDERDAG 14 APRIL 2022

12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)

13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)

14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS) VRIJDAG 15 APRIL 2022

08:45 Inflatie - Maart def. (Fra)

09:00 Europese beurzen gesloten op Goede Vrijdag

14:30 Empire state index - April (VS)

15:15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)

15:30 Wall Street gesloten op Goede Vrijdag MAANDAG 18 APRIL 2022

04:00 Economische groei - eerste kwartaal (Chi)

04:00 Industriële productie - Maart (Chi)

04:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (Chi)

16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)

09:00 Europese beurzen gesloten op Tweede Paasdag

Bron: ABM Financial News

