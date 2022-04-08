Van beleggers
Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met vrijdag 15 april 2022:

VRIJDAG 8 APRIL 2022
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
18:00 Inflatie - Maart (Rus)

MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022
02:30 Inflatie - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
11:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel)

DINSDAG 12 APRIL 2022
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)
14:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt OPEC (Oos)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)

WOENSDAG 13 APRIL 2022
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
10:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt IEA (Fra)
10:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

DONDERDAG 14 APRIL 2022
12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)
13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)

VRIJDAG 15 APRIL 2022
08:45 Inflatie - Maart def. (Fra)
09:00 Europese beurzen gesloten op Goede Vrijdag
14:30 Empire state index - April (VS)
15:15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)
15:30 Wall Street gesloten op Goede Vrijdag

Bron: ABM Financial News

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

