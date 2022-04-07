(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met donderdag 14 april 2022:
DONDERDAG 7 APRIL 2022
06:30 Inflatie - Maart (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (Bel)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)
13:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Notulen (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
21:00 Consumentenkrediet - Februari (VS)
VRIJDAG 8 APRIL 2022
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
18:00 Inflatie - Maart (Rus)
MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022
02:30 Inflatie - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
11:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel)
DINSDAG 12 APRIL 2022
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)
14:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt OPEC (Oos)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)
WOENSDAG 13 APRIL 2022
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
10:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt IEA (Fra)
10:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
DONDERDAG 14 APRIL 2022
Bron: ABM Financial News
12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)
13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - April vlpg (VS)