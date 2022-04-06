Beursagenda: macro-economisch Bericht delen via: Kopieer link Naar clipboard gekopieerd

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met donderdag 14 april 2022: DONDERDAG 7 APRIL 2022

06:30 Inflatie - Maart (NL)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)

11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (Bel)

11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)

13:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Notulen (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

21:00 Consumentenkrediet - Februari (VS) VRIJDAG 8 APRIL 2022

06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)

16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

18:00 Inflatie - Maart (Rus) MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022

02:30 Inflatie - Maart (Chi)

06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)

11:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel) DINSDAG 12 APRIL 2022

06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)

08:00 Werkloosheid - Februari (VK)

11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)

12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)

14:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt OPEC (Oos)

14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS) WOENSDAG 13 APRIL 2022

04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)

10:00 Maandrapport oliemarkt IEA (Fra)

10:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (VK)

13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS) DONDERDAG 14 APRIL 2022

12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)

13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)

14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)

16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

Bron: ABM Financial News

