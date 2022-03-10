(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met donderdag 17 maart 2022:

DONDERDAG 10 MAART 2022

06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)

06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)

11:30 Industriële productie - Januari (Bel)

13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)

14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)

VRIJDAG 11 MAART 2022

06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)

08:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (Dld)

08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart (VS)

MAANDAG 14 MAART 2022

- Geen agendapunten

DINSDAG 15 MAART 2022

03:00 Industriële productie - Januari en februari (Chi)

03:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari en februari (Chi)

06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)

08:45 Inflatie - Februari def. (Fra)

11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - Maart (Dld)

11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)

13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)

14:00 OPEC - Maandrapport (Oos)

WOENSDAG 16 MAART 2022

00:50 Handelsbalans - Februari (Jap)

06:30 Industriële productie - Januari def. (Jap)

10:00 IEA - Maandrapport (Fra)

12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS)

15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS)

15:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - Maart (VS)

15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

19:00 Federal Reserve - Rentebesluit (VS)

19:00 Federal Reserve - Dot plot en economische ramingen (VS)

19:30 Federal Reserve - Toelichting voorzitter Powell (VS)

DONDERDAG 17 MAART 2022

06:30 Werkloosheid - Februari (NL)

11:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (eur)

12:00 Centrale bank Turkije - Rentebesluit (Tur)

13:00 Bank of England - Rentebesluit (VK)

13:30 Huizenbouw en bouwvergunningen - Februari (VS)

13:30 Philadelphia Fed index - Maart (VS)

13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS)