Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  nieuws  /  Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Door
op
Views: 76
Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met donderdag 17 maart 2022:

DONDERDAG 10 MAART 2022
06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)
06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)
11:30 Industriële productie - Januari (Bel)
13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)

VRIJDAG 11 MAART 2022
06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (Dld)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart (VS)

MAANDAG 14 MAART 2022
- Geen agendapunten

DINSDAG 15 MAART 2022
03:00 Industriële productie - Januari en februari (Chi)
03:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari en februari (Chi)
06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)
08:45 Inflatie - Februari def. (Fra)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - Maart (Dld)
11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)
13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)
14:00 OPEC - Maandrapport (Oos)

WOENSDAG 16 MAART 2022
00:50 Handelsbalans - Februari (Jap)
06:30 Industriële productie - Januari def. (Jap)
10:00 IEA - Maandrapport (Fra)
12:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
13:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Importprijzen - Februari (VS)
15:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Januari (VS)
15:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - Maart (VS)
15:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
19:00 Federal Reserve - Rentebesluit (VS)
19:00 Federal Reserve - Dot plot en economische ramingen (VS)
19:30 Federal Reserve - Toelichting voorzitter Powell (VS)

DONDERDAG 17 MAART 2022
06:30 Werkloosheid - Februari (NL)
11:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (eur)
12:00 Centrale bank Turkije - Rentebesluit (Tur)
13:00 Bank of England - Rentebesluit (VK)
13:30 Huizenbouw en bouwvergunningen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Philadelphia Fed index - Maart (VS)
13:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:15 Industriële productie - Februari (VS)

Bron: ABM Financial News

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

Reacties

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Laatste nieuws

  1. 16:35 Amerikaanse olievoorraden gedaald
  2. 16:26 Beursagenda: macro-economisch
  3. 16:25 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
  4. 16:23 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
  5. 16:22 Beursblik: Kepler zet ForFarmers op verkooplijst
  6. 16:06 Aantal vacatures VS stabiliseert
  7. 15:20 Beursblik: analisten vertrouwen in outlook Boskalis
  8. 15:02 Fors herstel in de maak bij opening Wall Street
  9. 14:19 Meer EU-sancties tegen Rusland en Wit-Rusland
  10. 13:46 Minder omzet en resultaat voor Campbell Soup

Van Onze Redactie

  1. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 15:30

    Businessmodel IMCD tamelijk solide
  2. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 13:20

    D'Ieteren: prestaties kroonjuweel vallen tegen
  3. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 12:25

    Deutsche Post DHL blijft records boeken
  4. Premium

    Analyse en Advies 09:15

    Basic-Fit: Zwakke cijfers, maar sterke outlook

  5. Beurs vandaag 08:10

    Ineens is het lente voorbeurs, maar the wall of worry is er nog

  6. Technische Analyse 07:40

    De Nederlandse beurs wacht af

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 