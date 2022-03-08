Van beleggers
Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met dinsdag 15 maart 2022:

DINSDAG 8 MAART 2022
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (Dld)
11:00 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (eur)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS)
14:30 Handelsbalans - Januari (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Januari (VS)

WOENSDAG 9 MAART 2022
00:00 Handel met Oekraïne en Rusland - 2021 (NL)
00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap)
02:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Februari (Chi)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
16:00 Vacatures - Januari (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

DONDERDAG 10 MAART 2022
06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)
06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)
11:30 Industriële productie - Januari (Bel)
13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)

VRIJDAG 11 MAART 2022
06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (Dld)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart (VS)

MAANDAG 14 MAART 2022
- Geen agendapunten

DINSDAG 15 MAART 2022
03:00 Industriële productie - Januari en februari (Chi)
03:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari en februari (Chi)
06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)
08:45 Inflatie - Februari def. (Fra)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - Maart (Dld)
11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)
13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)
14:00 OPEC - Maandrapport (Oos)

Bron: ABM Financial News

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

