(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met dinsdag 15 maart 2022:
DINSDAG 8 MAART 2022
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (Dld)
11:00 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (eur)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Februari (VS)
14:30 Handelsbalans - Januari (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Januari (VS)
WOENSDAG 9 MAART 2022
00:00 Handel met Oekraïne en Rusland - 2021 (NL)
00:50 Economische groei - Vierde kwartaal def. (Jap)
02:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Februari (Chi)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
16:00 Vacatures - Januari (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)
DONDERDAG 10 MAART 2022
06:30 Inflatie - Februari (NL)
06:30 Industriële productie - Januari (NL)
11:30 Industriële productie - Januari (Bel)
13:45 Europese Centrale Bank - Rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Toelichting rentebesluit (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Februari (VS)
VRIJDAG 11 MAART 2022
06:30 Faillissementen - Februari (NL)
08:00 Inflatie - Februari def. (Dld)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Januari (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - Januari (VK)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen Michigan - Maart (VS)
MAANDAG 14 MAART 2022
- Geen agendapunten
DINSDAG 15 MAART 2022
Bron: ABM Financial News
03:00 Industriële productie - Januari en februari (Chi)
03:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Januari en februari (Chi)
06:30 Internationale handel - Januari (NL)
08:45 Inflatie - Februari def. (Fra)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - Maart (Dld)
11:00 Industriële productie - Januari (eur)
13:30 Producentenprijzen - Februari (VS)
13:30 Empire State index - Maart (VS)
14:00 OPEC - Maandrapport (Oos)