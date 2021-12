Nieuwe lockdown verwacht - media

PostNL lijkt me een goede hedge. Zeer goedkoop en met 11% dividendrendement op dit niveau. Onderstaande een dubbele quote van de CFO uit de H221 analisten call:



''And if you take that EUR 250 million to EUR 280 million and apply the dividend policy, you will get to a dividend per share of about EUR 0.40, a level at which we believe we will be able to pay out sustainably. I think this is a very nice dividend return on the back of a share price about the EUR 4.50 mark. Even with a bit of dilution, I would say that is an attractive return.



We are looking at a very strong half year result. We are looking at a step-up of profit for the full year, which turns into a higher comprehensive income and as such, leads to a dividend of about EUR0.40 per share. The underlying improvement of

performance very significantly if you compare that with 2020. From 2021 to 2022, there will be a small step down, basically half the size of the non-recurring Covid-19 part with a big step-up towards 2024 in terms of normalised EBIT, EBITDA, which for us is a very, very attractive perspective''