Prosus vergroot belang in Delivery Hero

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd :



NASPERS LIMITED PROSUS NV - PROSUS INCREASES STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO

NASPERS - PROSUS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 2.5% STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO

NASPERS - MIH FOOD HOLDINGS B.V. CURRENTLY HOLDS 24.97% OF DELIVERY HERO, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO 27.47%

NASPERS - PROSUS WILL REMAIN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN DELIVERY HERO

