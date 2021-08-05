Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de financiële agenda voor Nederland tot en met vrijdg 13 augustus 2021:
VRIJDAG 6 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 GrandVision - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ING - Halfjaarcijfers
MAANDAG 9 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 PostNL - Halfjaarcijfers
DINSDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 Corbion - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Fastned - Halfjaarcijfers
08:00 Hunter Douglas - Halfjaarcijfers
WOENSDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2021
00:00 Aedifica - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ABN AMRO - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Ahold Delhaize - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Avantium - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 CTP - Halfjaarcijfers
DONDERDAG 12 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 NN Group - Halfjaarcijfers
07:30 Aegon - Halfjaarcijfers
09:00 Shell - Ex-dividend
VRIJDAG 13 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 ForFarmers - Halfjaarcijfers
