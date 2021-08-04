Van beleggers
Home  /  nieuws  /  Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven

Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven

Door
op
Views: 50
Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de financiële agenda voor Nederland tot en met donderdag 12 augustus 2021:

DONDERDAG 5 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 Fagron - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Pharming - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 SBM Offshore - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Ctac - Halfjaarcijfers
22:00 Galapagos - Halfjaarcijfers

VRIJDAG 6 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 GrandVision - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ING - Halfjaarcijfers

MAANDAG 9 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 PostNL - Halfjaarcijfers

DINSDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 Corbion - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Fastned - Halfjaarcijfers

WOENSDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2021
00:00 Aedifica - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ABN AMRO - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Ahold Delhaize - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Just Eat Takeaway - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Avantium - Halfjaarcijfers

DONDERDAG 12 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 NN Group - Halfjaarcijfers
07:30 Aegon - Halfjaarcijfers

ABMFNABM Financial News; info@abmfn.nl; Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999.

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

