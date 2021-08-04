Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de financiële agenda voor Nederland tot en met woensdag 11 augustus 2021:
WOENSDAG 4 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 IMCD - Halfjaarcijfers
08:00 Wolters Kluwer - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 JDE Peet's - Halfjaarcijfers
DONDERDAG 5 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 Fagron - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Pharming - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 SBM Offshore - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Ctac - Halfjaarcijfers
22:00 Galapagos - Halfjaarcijfers
VRIJDAG 6 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 GrandVision - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ING - Halfjaarcijfers
MAANDAG 9 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 PostNL - Halfjaarcijfers
DINSDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2021
07:00 Corbion - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Fastned - Halfjaarcijfers
WOENSDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2021
00:00 Aedifica - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 ABN AMRO - Halfjaarcijfers
07:00 Ahold Delhaize - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Just Eat Takeaway - Halfjaarcijfers
00:00 Avantium - Halfjaarcijfers
