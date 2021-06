Handel in bepaalde indexderivaten Euronext nog niet hervat

The technical issue on segment Index Derivatives (IDD) has been resolved.



The IDD segment is ready for reopening and will reopen as follows:



Call phase: 13:00 CEST

Continuous phase: index derivative contracts will be opened starting from 13:15 CEST.

Please note that all transactions that took place before the failover was triggered at 08:56 CEST will not be cancelled and have been properly processed.



Important change: please note that new strategy creation will be available to clients on all contracts as of re-opening.



Euronext strongly recommends that all members check the status of their order books.



No other segments are affected. Trading and the post-trade process on other segments is taking place as normal.



Euronext regrets any inconvenience caused.



LET OP: ALLE OPGEGEVEN ORDERS BLIJVEN DUS STAAN! DIT KAN DUS VEEL GELD KOSTEN....



Das (niet) Mooi