Beursagenda: macro-economisch

Beeld: ABM Financial News

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Hieronder volgen de belangrijkste items op de macro-economische agenda tot en met donderdag 15 april 2021:

DONDERDAG 8 APRIL 2021
06:30 Consumentenvertrouwen - Maart (Jap)
06:30 Inflatie - Maart (NL)
08:00 Fabrieksorders - Februari (Dld)
11:00 Producentenprijzen - Februari (eur)
13:30 Europese Centrale Bank - Notulen (eur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)

VRIJDAG 9 APRIL 2021
03:30 Consumenten- en producentenprijzen - Maart (Chi)
06:30 Industriële productie - Februari (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (Dld)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Dld)
08:45 Industriële productie - Februari (Fra)
10:30 Industriële productie - Februari (Bel)
14:30 Producentenprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:00 Groothandelsvoorraden - Februari (VS)

MAANDAG 12 APRIL 2021
06:30 Faillissementen - Maart (NL)
08:00 Industriële productie - Februari (VK)
08:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (VK)
08:00 Economische groei - Februari (VK)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (eur)
11:00 Detailhandelsverkopen - Februari (Bel)

DINSDAG 13 APRIL 2021
04:00 Handelsbalans - Maart (Chi)
11:00 ZEW economisch sentiment - April (Dld)
12:00 Ondernemersvertrouwen mkb - Maart (VS)
14:30 Inflatie - Maart (VS)
00:00 Maandrapport OPEC

WOENSDAG 14 APRIL 2021
06:30 Internationale handel - Februari (NL)
10:00 Maandrapport IEA
11:00 Industriële productie - Februari (eur)
13:00 Hypotheekaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Importprijzen - Maart (VS)
16:30 Olievoorraden - Wekelijks (VS)

DONDERDAG 15 APRIL 2021
08:00 Inflatie - Maart def. (Dld)
08:45 Inflatie - Maart def. (Fra)
12:00 Turkse centrale bank - Rentebesluit (Tur)
14:30 Steunaanvragen - Wekelijks (VS)
14:30 Detailhandelsverkopen - Maart (VS)
15;15 Industriële productie - Maart (VS)
16:00 Vertrouwen huizenbouwers - April (VS)
16:00 Bedrijfsvoorraden - Februari (VS)
00:00 Handelsbalans - Februari (Bel)

ABMFNABM Financial News; info@abmfn.nl; Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999.

Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.

