Koffiekamer

Waterstof of watersof?

[verwijderd] 17 okt 2003 om 00:22
Welnu dan Leon,

Vergeef me dat ik de context ben vergeten, maar een paar dagen geleden (het kunnen ook weken geweest zijn) kwam ik, om een argument kracht bij te zetten, met de stelling dat Russen 'ronduit verzot' zijn op Duitsers.

Jij waagde dat te betwijfelen en ik zou het navragen. Navraag bij een erkend Oost-Europadeskundige leerde dat de zaak, zoals altijd, een stuk genuanceerder in elkaar steekt:

'Russen hebben t.a.v. het westen een zeer gespleten houding. Enerzijds voelen ze zich inferieur, omdat hun land economisch altijd achterstanden vertoont en met de ineenstorting van het sovjetrijk er een trauma en enorm gebrek aan zelfvertrouwen is ontstaan. Anderzijds vinden ze zichzelf superieur omdat ze het westen materialistisch, dom en anti-cultureel vinden.

Wat betreft de Duitsers is die houding complexer. Voor Oost-Europeanen in het algemeen geldt Dld. bij uitstek als het land van de efficientie, zowel op economisch als op militair gebied, een soort van rolmodel. Ook de Russen hebben voor die kant van de Duitsers veel respect. Tegelijkertijd weten alle Russen van kindsaf aan - via het onderwijs - dat de Duitsers zich ten tijde van WO II als beesten en extreem racistische wijze hebben gedragen. De cijfers over het aantal slachtoffers lopen uiteen van 20 tot 27 miljoen in de hele Sovjet-Unie.

Kortom, die gespletenheid vind je overal terug. Op persoonlijk niveau lopen de ervaringen en perceptie van Duitsers en Dld. dan ook enorm uiteen. Geen eenvoudig antwoord derhalve.'

Na enig trekken (en refererend aan een onderzoek dat 'Duitserhaat' bij Nederlanders springlevend is):

'dat onderzoek ken ik. Dat werd, voor zover ik me kan herinneren verricht in samenwerking met Rob Aspeslagh van Instituut Clingendael. Dat bleek niet erg goed in elkaar te zitten.
Vele Nederlanders hebben een bespottelijk beeld van Duitsers. Er wordt nauwelijks nog aandacht besteed aan de Duitse taal of cultuur in dit land. Een aperte schande. En dom..., oerdom. Eenderde van ons BBP is afhankelijk van Dld. Die worden in het andere buurland, Polen, met meer respect behandeld en richten zich dan ook economisch zeer sterk op Polen. Dat kost Nld geld en banen. Nld vooroordelen jegens Dld zijn er vooral op gericht om ons op positieve wijze te profileren. We zijn namelijk niet zoveel anders.... '

en

'Er wordt in Rusland overigens sinds de val van het communisme wel veel sociologisch onderzoek gedaan. En daaruit komt die gespleten houding jegens het westen, en Dld in extremo, naar voren. Dus, ja, Russen hebben veel meer respect voor Dld dan wij. Overigens lijkt dat een beetje een psycho-geografisch verschijnsel: volkeren in Europa hebben allemaal meer respect voor hun westerse buren dan voor hun oostelijke buurstaten. Dat geldt voor West-, Centraal- en Oost-Europa. Te vergelijken met de dichotemie van het klassieke Griekenland tussen 'beschaving' en 'barbarij'.'

Nou leuk toch?

Mvg,
Zwolle
hermione 17 okt 2003 om 00:23
Vind ik een goddelijke vondst;-)
[verwijderd] 17 okt 2003 om 00:25
En truste! Morgen is het weer vroeg expiratie.
Chichi21 17 okt 2003 om 00:26
Hi Hans,

Ik had het hele draadje gelezen. En deels draag je dezelfde argumenten aan als ik.
Ik kan ook niet in de toekomst kijken, maar ik zie teveel praktische problemen (ikke wel chemicus zijn) om dit als DE oplossing te beschouwen.
Volgens mij wordt het of kernfusie of gewoon kernenergie. Met de meeste kans op het laatste (omdat kernfusie al 30 jaar in de babyschoenen staat en waarschijnlijk blijft).

Groet Chichi
durobinet 17 okt 2003 om 00:29
Dat is zeker leuk Zwolle! En ik heet duro, weetje nog? ;-) Maar misschien is Leon ook geinteresseerd.

Aardig stuk en goed van je dat je er nog ingedoken bent. Kon er echt niet meer opkomen zo snel. Lange dag geweest en hard gewerkt en dat is nu toch weer beloond! Merci en trusten.
vr.gr. duro
Chichi21 17 okt 2003 om 00:33
In theorie geef ik je gelijk. Maar in de praktijk is dat vervoer HET probleem uit oogpunt van veiligheid, terrorisme en geopolitieke verhoudingen.

Ik zet er mijn geld niet op in ;-)

Groet Chichi
durobinet 17 okt 2003 om 00:36
Kan ik eindelijk rustig gaan slapen! Trusten.
vr.gr. duro
[verwijderd] 17 okt 2003 om 00:37
Ik blijf erbij: je zit er naast. Ik zie zoveel signalen dat dit het wordt. Nogmaals: deze mening is niet gestoeld op kennis van de brandstofcel, want ik weet nauwelijks hoe je het sgreift.
Volg gewoon de open bronnen. Je leest steeds vaker over dit onderwerp, met al zijn voors en tegens. Dat is vaker een opmaat voor. Sterker nog, het is een must om door te breken als techniek!
Hans
Chichi21 17 okt 2003 om 00:39
Truste ;-)
Chichi21 17 okt 2003 om 00:44
Hi Hans,

Time will tell ;-). Ik geloof best dat het EEN bijdrage zal leveren maar niet DE bijdrage (maar dat is slechts mijn gevoel, zie de vergelijking met omgekeerde osmose..Money, Money,Money.)

Ik ga slapen. Wordt vast vervolgd ;-)

Groet Chichi
[verwijderd] 17 okt 2003 om 00:49
Inderdaad, goed moment om uit te stappen. Kan ik RD goedkoop opnemen. lol
Welterusten, Hans
voda 18 jun 2019 om 16:04
World Can Scale Up Hydrogen For Clean And Secure Energy Future - IEA

International Energy Agency said in a major new report that the world has an important opportunity to tap into hydrogen’s vast potential to become a critical part of a more sustainable and secure energy future. The in-depth study, which analyses hydrogen’s current state of play and offers guidance on its future development, is being launched by Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director, alongside Mr Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on the occasion of the meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers in Karuizawa, Japan. The report – The Future of Hydrogen: Seizing Today’s Opportunities – finds that clean hydrogen is currently receiving strong support from governments and businesses around the world, with the number of policies and projects expanding rapidly.

Hydrogen can help to tackle various critical energy challenges, including helping to store the variable output from renewables like solar PV and wind to better match demand. It offers ways to decarbonise a range of sectors – including long-haul transport, chemicals, and iron and steel – where it is proving difficult to meaningfully reduce emissions. It can also help to improve air quality and strengthen energy security.

A wide variety of fuels are able to produce hydrogen, including renewables, nuclear, natural gas, coal and oil. Hydrogen can be transported as a gas by pipelines or in liquid form by ships, much like liquefied natural gas (LNG). It can also be transformed into electricity and methane to power homes and feed industry, and into fuels for cars, trucks, ships and planes.

Dr Birol said that “Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum, driven by governments that both import and export energy, as well as the renewables industry, electricity and gas utilities, automakers, oil and gas companies, major technology firms and big cities. The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future.”

To build on this momentum, the IEA report offers seven key recommendations to help governments, companies and other stakeholders to scale up hydrogen projects around the world. These include four areas where actions today can help to lay the foundations for the growth of a global clean hydrogen industry in the years ahead:
Making industrial ports the nerve centres for scaling up the use of clean hydrogen
Building on existing infrastructure, such as natural gas pipelines
Expanding the use of hydrogen in transport by using it to power cars, trucks and buses that run on key routes
Launching the hydrogen trade’s first international shipping routes

The report notes that hydrogen still faces significant challenges. Producing hydrogen from low-carbon energy is costly at the moment, the development of hydrogen infrastructure is slow and holding back widespread adoption, and some regulations currently limit the development of a clean hydrogen industry.

Today, hydrogen is already being used on an industrial scale, but it is almost entirely supplied from natural gas and coal. Its production, mainly for the chemicals and refining industries, is responsible for 830 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. That’s the equivalent of the annual carbon emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined.

Reducing emissions from existing hydrogen production is a challenge but also represents an opportunity to increase the scale of clean hydrogen worldwide. One approach is to capture and store or utilise the CO2 from hydrogen production from fossil fuels. There are currently several industrial facilities around the world that use this process, and more are in the pipeline, but a much greater number is required to make a significant impact.

Another approach is for industries to secure greater supplies of hydrogen from clean electricity. In the past two decades, more than 200 projects have started operation to convert electricity and water into hydrogen to reduce emissions – from transport, natural gas use and industrial sectors or to support the integration of renewables into the energy system.

Expanding the use of clean hydrogen in other sectors such as cars, trucks, steel and heating buildings is another important challenge. There are currently around 11,200 hydrogen-powered cars on the road worldwide. Existing government targets call for that number to increase dramatically to 2.5 million by 2030.

Policy makers need to make sure market conditions are well adapted for reaching such ambitious goals. The recent successes of solar PV, wind, batteries and electric vehicles have shown that policy and technology innovation have the power to build global clean energy industries.

As the world’s leading energy authority covering all fuels and all technologies, the IEA is ideally placed to help to shape global policy on hydrogen.

Dr Birol said that “We are very proud to have been able to use the breadth and depth of the IEA’s energy expertise to carry out the rigorous analysis for this study in collaboration with governments, industry and academic researchers. We are grateful to Japan, through its presidency of the G20, for requesting that we carry out this report, which recommends immediate, pragmatic steps to foster hydrogen’s development.”

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 18 jun 2019 om 16:54
RWE en Innogy zinnen op waterstoffabriek in Eemshaven

RWE en Innogy gaan een haalbaarheidsstudie doen voor de bouw van een waterstoffabriek in de Eemshavencentrale. De fabriek moet een vermogen krijgen van 100 megawatt en is alleen bestemd voor groene waterstof: dat is waterstof op basis van elektriciteit uit windenergie.

RWE en Innogy zijn twee Duitse energiemaatschappijen. De fabriek zou gebouwd moeten worden op het terrein van de Eemshavencentrale van RWE. Dat is een kolencentrale. Daar vlak bij ligt Windpark Westereems. Dat park moet de groene stroom leveren die elektrolysers dan omzetten naar waterstof.
Het plan van de twee Duitse bedrijven is de laatste in een lange reeks. De CO2-uitstoot in Nederland moet omlaag, kolen gaan in de ban en ook gas uit Groningen wordt uitgefaseerd. Dus wordt er koortsachtig gezocht naar alternatieven om toch aan de energiebehoefte te voldoen.

Engie en Gasunie
Waterstof - voor de puristen: een energiedrager, geen energiebron - is een vaak genoemd substituut voor aardgas. RWE en Innogy kijken de komende maanden eerst naar de haalbaarheid van de waterstoffabriek, onder meer met regionale en nationale overheden. Zeker is dat waterstof momenteel op grote belangstelling kan rekenen in het noorden van Nederland.

In oktober vorig jaar meldden Engie en Gasunie al dat ze een grote waterstoffabriek willen bouwen in Noord-Nederland. Die twee bedrijven startten toen een haalbaarheidsstudie naar de bouw. Die zou ongeveer een jaar duren, waarna een definitieve investeringsbeslissing volgt. Bij een positief investeringsbesluit kan de fabriek dan aan het begin van het volgende decennium, rond 2022, gaan draaien.

fd.nl/ondernemen/1305240/rwe-en-innog...
