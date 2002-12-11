Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

10 December 2002 Fox Kids Europe and BMG Europe extend 'Fox Kids Hits' agreement to additional markets Agreement to release 'Fox Kids Hits' music compilations in additional Fox Kids Europe territories following major success in the Netherlands Two compilations per year to be released in nine new markets Amsterdam, The Netherlands and London, UK - Fox Kids Europe N.V. (FKE)(AMEX: FKE; Reuters: FOXK.AS; Bloomberg: FKE.NA), the leading pan-European integrated children's entertainment company, and BMG Europe, one of the world's leading music companies, today announced the signing of an agreement to release two 'Fox Kids Hits' music compilations per year in nine additional markets in which FKE operates. The new markets are the UK and Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway and Denmark. This is an extension of the existing agreement between FKE and BMG Europe following the recent success of 'Fox Kids Hits' compilations in the Netherlands. The compilations, aimed at children aged 6-12 years, consist of songs by various artists who have recently featured in music charts across Europe; half of the tracks on each CD will be the same in all territories, with the remainder sourced locally. The release of the CDs will be supported by advertising on Fox Kids channels, on-air and off-air competitions and special video compilation programmes presented by local pop celebrities. The next album will be released in December 2002. Five 'Fox Kids Hits' compilations have already been released in the Netherlands since October 2000, featuring artists such as Britney Spears, N Sync, Westlife and Destiny's Child. 'Fox Kids Hits' volumes 1-3 have all reached No.1 in the Dutch national compilation chart with 'Fox Kids Hits 1' gaining platinum status and 'Fox Kids Hits' volumes 2 and 3 gaining gold status. The fifth CD was released in September 2002 and is currently at No. 3 in the Dutch charts. There are also plans to release themed products and seasonal compilations, such as 'Fox Kids Beach Hits'. Vera Epp-Winter, Senior Vice President TV/Strategic Music Marketing, BMG Europe, says: "We are delighted to extend this successful partnership with FKE on a European level. Our goal is to define strategic marketing alliances and to develop successful international TV compilation brands together with our European BMG affiliates. With FKE we have a strong and established brand, popular characters and highly effective media and marketing support from local channels. All of these, in combination with popular music tracks, will be a perfect platform to develop and establish our Fox Kids Hits compilations amongst the most successful kids' music concepts in Europe." Ian Downes, Managing Director, Consumer Products, Fox Kids Europe says: "The combination of today's top global and local pop acts marketed through the Fox Kids' brand and our most celebrated characters has already proved enormously popular with children, as demonstrated by the sales of the 'Fox Kids Hits' albums in the Netherlands. This agreement with BMG provides us with an exciting opportunity to extend the availability of this very strong product concept on a pan-European basis."