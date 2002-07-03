KPNQwest « Terug naar discussie overzicht

WSJ(7/3) KPNQwest Shuts Ebone Network, Disrupts Web Links By Dan Bilefsky Data-services company KPNQwest began to shut down its Ebone Internet network last night in a move that will disrupt Internet connections across Europe and send thousands of businesses scrambling to find new Internet providers. A spokesman for Ebone, which runs a 15,500-mile, pan-European network that provides Internet connections to thousands of companies from Stockholm to Madrid, said the company had begun to shut down the network after talks with a final takeover candidate ended without a deal. KPNQwest has a second network that will still operate for now, but it is smaller than the Ebone system, and engineers say it is already experiencing disruptions. While it is rare for such networks to shut down, such actions could become more common as increasing numbers of telecommunications companies face intense financial pressure. Heavily indebted KPNQwest, which owns the Ebone network, applied for bankruptcy protection in May after its two main shareholders -- Dutch telecommunications operator KPN NV and Denver-based Qwest Communications International Inc. -- pulled the plug on its funding. Ever since, it has been struggling to keep its networks operational, and hoping that a white knight would come forward to buy the company's assets. "At long last the fat lady has sung and we are shutting down the network," said Graham Kinsey, a senior network operations engineer for Ebone. "I predict a major bottleneck in which thousands and thousands of businesses could be left without Internet access." KPNQwest has the most extensive fiber-optic network in Europe and the largest capacity to carry data traffic. As a result, scores of Internet-service providers, corporations and other telecom carriers have contracts with KPNQwest to pass data through its lines. Until recently, the company provided data services to Nokia Corp., Sonera Corp., and the European operations of Hewlett-Packard Co., Dell Computer Corp. and Microsoft Corp., among others. However, hundreds of companies switched to alternative Internet providers when KPNQwest applied for bankruptcy protection in May. Laurie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for Nokia, said the company still uses KPNQwest as a provider, primarily in Europe. However, she said, "we've got pretty comprehensive backup systems, so we're not seeing any major impact to Nokia's operations." Industry analysts said companies forced to switch networks could face delays ranging from a few days to a few months depending on the complexity of the services they need and their proximity to another network. Big international companies tend to use more than one network provider for their Internet connections and most are likely to have a fall-back option. However, small and medium-size companies that are dependent on the Ebone network are likely to be affected the most. Kafeel Jahagir, owner of two Internet cafes in London, said he is completely dependent on Ebone's network to connect the 140 computers in his cafes to the Internet and was likely to suffer heavy losses as a result of the shutdown. Mr. Jahagir signed up for Ebone's services three years ago because he heard it had the biggest and fastest Internet-data-transmission network in Europe. When a friend told him a few weeks ago that KPNQwest's share price was plummeting, he decided to find an alternative Internet service provider. But the handful of data services companies he consulted told him it would take at least 35 working days to connect his stores to another network. Now he says he stands to lose nearly GBP 60,000 ($91,926) since he will have to shut down his business for nearly a month. "I am shocked and stunned that KPNQwest could shut down part of their network and they didn't even bother to warn me," Mr. Jahagir says. "For a business like mine, this is really a disaster." The company accumulated more than two billion euros ($1.98 billion) in debt building an 18-country, 15,500-mile network. When the telecom bubble burst last year, it was left with too much capacity as demand for bandwidth all but disappeared. An incident in December 1999 involving a North Sea fishing boat shows the potential ripple effect of a network shutdown. The boat's fishing net sliced through an underwater cable that at the time was KPNQwest's only working link between Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. As a result, the flow of Internet traffic in the region was log-jammed for the entire business day, disrupting hundreds of businesses. KPN NV and Swedish peer Telia AB have bid for the French part of KPNQwest's network, and KPN said it may also be interested in bidding for the entire network. However, a trustee for KPNQwest said it hadn't yet reached a deal. Jesse Drucker contributed to this article. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 07-02-02 ...................................................................................................................................................... Koersinformatie Fonds: aand. KPNQwest -C- Laatste Volume Tijd Laatste 0,10 09:01:02 Verschil 0,00 0,00 % Bied 0,10 183.293 09:01:42 Laat 0,11 62.028 09:01:42 Hoogste 0,10 09:01:02 Laagste 0,10 09:01:02 Boek bied 0,10 183.293 Boek laat 0,11 62.028 Open 0,10 09:01:02 Vorig slot 0,10 02-07-2002 Advies --- Aantal (bid) Koers (bid) Koers (ask) Aantal (ask) 183.293 0,10 0,11 62.028 121.100 0,09 0,12 254.628 49.000 0,08 0,13 115.550 40.123 0,07 0,14 69.600 35.100 0,06 0,15 58.780