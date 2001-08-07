OpenTV « Terug naar discussie overzicht

He he eindelijk... :) nog effe afwachten
[Modbreak IEX]: Gelieve op de inhoud van uw berichten te letten, bericht is bij dezen verwijderd.]
Rob- Thank you for your interest in OpenTV. We''ve addressed the questions of yours that we could below. I would like to point you to our press release section of our Web site (http://www.opentv.com/news/) for information on customer relationships we have announcement to date, such as the May 15 Shanghai Cable announcement (http://www.opentv.com/news/2001/051401b.html). In this press release, we stated that Shanghai Cable expects to roll out iTV services this year. We do not discuss with trials, deals, or any information that has not been publicly disclosed, so we cannot comment on a number of your questions. We will announce new customer wins via press release, such as Shanghai Cable, when appropriate. As you might expect, we also do not comment on issues pertaining to other companies, such as the news being reported on News Corp and GMH. Historically, we have announced set-top box (STB) deployments about 45 days or so following the close of a quarter. Thus, we expect to announce 2Q 2001 set-top box deployment statics in mid-August, 2001. The STB announcement''s timing is based on our receipt of deployment reports from the various STB manufacturers that ship boxes to network operators. 1Q 2001 STB press release: www.opentv.com/news/2001/052101a.html 4Q 2000 STB press release: www.opentv.com/news/2001/021301b.html Thank you again for your interest in OpenTV- OpenTV Investor Relations This e-mail may contain confidential and/or privileged information. If you are not the intended recipient (or have received this e-mail in error) please notify the sender immediately and destroy this e-mail. Any unauthorized copying, disclosure or distribution of the material in this e-mail is strictly forbidden. Had ook niet echt verwacht dat ze op mijn vragen zouden antwoorden hoor ( zoals ik zou willen ) Maar toch...als ze maar weten dat " die gasten in Holland " met ze meekijken !!! ;-) Veel succes allemaal... Groetjes Visje65.
Precies, laat ze maar weten dat we ze op de vingers kijken, zeker met zo''n koers.
Hulde voor je initiatief maar het zat er wel in dat je vragen te onbeantwoordbaar waren.. en met General Electric zul je wel General Motors bedoelen...
