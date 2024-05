Key Financials

• Strong order intake continues with new orders reaching €39.0 million in Q1

2024, 26% higher than in Q1 2023.

• Revenue reached €75.8 million in Q1 2024, a record Q1, reflecting a 180%

growth compared to Q1 2023.

• Adjusted EBIT amounted to €17.2 million in Q1 2024, showcasing a rise of 271%

compared to Q1 2023 and implying a margin of 22.7% (vs 17.1% in Q1 2023).

• Net Profit amounted to €12.6 million for Q1 2024, in contrast to €2.8 million

registered in Q1 2023, implying an increase of 3.6x.

• Net Cash equaled to €52.9million as of 31 March 2024, compared to €0.1 million

of Net Cash as of 31 December 2023, including the net IPO proceeds.