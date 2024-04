Per vandaag de handelsonderbreking, tot nader order, bij het te liquideren Rallye, Foncière Euris en Finatis:



Rallye, Foncière Euris and Finatis have requested the suspension of the listing of their shares and other listed instruments issued by them, with effect from 22 April (post-closing).



It is not anticipated that trading will resume and the shares and other listed instruments should be delisted as part of the compulsory liquidation proceedings.