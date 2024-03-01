Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor maart 2024

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 24,120 29 feb 2024 17:39
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 23,740 - 24,200
  • 4.119.289 Gem. (3M) 2,3M

Arcelor maart 2024

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 maart 2024 06:15
    Hallo staalvrienden,

    Hierbij een nieuwe draad voor de maand maart.

    Arcelor doet het momenteel niet erg best. Een YTD verlies van maar liefst 6.06% op de borden.
    Hoe Arcelor het doet t.o.v. van de andere indexen vinden jullie in de bijlage.

    Veel succes toegewenst.

    Hier weer een stukje nieuws.

    ArcelorMittal Pioneering Steel Standards: ResponsibleSteel™

    Synopsis: ResponsibleSteel™ introduces a groundbreaking certification standard in 2019, emphasizing 12 ESG principles for steelmaking sites. With a meticulous audit process spanning 400 criteria, certification assures stakeholders of robust social and environmental management. By 2023, 33 ArcelorMittal sites achieved certification, with more undergoing audits, aligning with the company's goal to certify sites in half its operating countries by 2025.

    Article:

    In 2019, ResponsibleSteel™ revolutionized the steel industry by launching its certification standard, setting new benchmarks for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in steelmaking.

    The certification process involves a comprehensive audit covering over 400 criteria, ensuring adherence to ResponsibleSteel™'s stringent ESG principles. This thorough assessment can extend over a year, demonstrating the commitment to rigor and credibility.

    ArcelorMittal, a global leader in steel production, has embraced the ResponsibleSteel™ standard, with 33 of its sites achieving certification by the end of 2023. These sites span across Europe, including:

    - ArcelorMittal Belgium (Geel, Genk, Ghent, and Liège)
    - ArcelorMittal Belval and Differdange in Luxembourg (Esch-Belval, Differdange, and Rodange)
    - ArcelorMittal Bremen and ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt in Germany
    - ArcelorMittal España (Asturias, Etxebarri, Lesaka, and Sagunto)
    - ArcelorMittal Méditerranée in France (Fos-sur-Mer and Saint-Chély-d'Apcher)
    - ArcelorMittal France, Cluster North (Dunkerque, Mardyck, Desvres, Montataire, Florange, Mouzon, Basse Indre)
    - ArcelorMittal Poland (Dqbrowa Görnicza, Kraköw, Zdzieszowice, Swietochlowice, Sosnowiec, Chorzöw)
    - ArcelorMittal Warszawa Sp. z o.o., Poland
    - ArcelorMittal Brasil (ArcelorMittal Tubaräo, Monlevade, Vega)
    - ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Zaragoza S.L.

    Additionally, further sites in Europe, Brazil, and NAFTA have commenced the audit process.

    The certification not only validates ArcelorMittal's dedication to sustainability but also provides assurance to customers and stakeholders regarding the ethical and environmental practices employed in its steel operations.

    Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal aims to extend ResponsibleSteel™ certification to sites in half of its operating countries by 2025, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

    Conclusion:

    The ResponsibleSteel™ certification standard represents a significant milestone in the steel industry's journey towards sustainability and ethical practices. ArcelorMittal's proactive adoption of this standard underscores its leadership in embracing environmentally and socially responsible steel production. As more sites undergo audits and achieve certification, the company is poised to set a benchmark for responsible steelmaking, aligning with global sustainability goals and enhancing stakeholder trust in the industry.

    Bron Steelguru (via email)
    Bijlage:
  2. forum rang 10 voda 1 maart 2024 06:16
    ArcelorMittal's Ladle Furnace Advancement

    Synopsis: ArcelorMittal France's Fos-sur-Mer plant near Marseille is nearing completion of its ladle furnace project, aiming to cut carbon emissions by nearly 10%, reports Steel Orbis. The furnace, set to operate in the second quarter, will mitigate cooling effects from recycled steel, aligning with the company's goal of a 35% emissions reduction by 2030.

    Article:

    ArcelorMittal France, a prominent subsidiary of the global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has reached a significant milestone in its ladle furnace project at the Fos-sur-Mer plant. This project, initiated in 2022, has entered its final phase of construction as of the beginning of this year, marking a crucial step forward in the plant's production capabilities.

    In November 2021, Sarralle proudly announced its latest achievement: the recognition by ArcelorMittal Group for the turnkey project of a Twin 340t Ladle Furnace at the Fos-sur-mer Plant in France. In this endeavor, Sarralle will not only handle the engineering and manufacturing of the Twin Ladle Furnace but also provide utilities, Fume Extraction System, Material Handling System, Electric & Automation solutions, steel building infrastructure (including control, Trafo, electrical, and hydraulic rooms), and Water Treatment Plant facilities.

    The ladle furnace, once operational, will play a pivotal role in heating steel to optimal temperatures. This process is vital for compensating for the cooling effects resulting from the increased use of recycled steel during the converter stage. By effectively managing these temperature fluctuations, the furnace is expected to reduce the Fos-sur-Mer plant's carbon footprint by nearly 10%.

    The implementation of advanced technology like the ladle furnace underscores ArcelorMittal's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By investing in innovative solutions, the company aims to align its operations with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    The upcoming commissioning of the ladle furnace in the second quarter of this year signifies a significant achievement for ArcelorMittal France. It not only enhances the plant's production efficiency but also contributes to the company's broader sustainability objectives.

    ArcelorMittal has set ambitious targets for carbon emissions reduction, aiming to achieve a 35% decrease by 2030. The ladle furnace project represents a tangible step towards realizing this goal, demonstrating the company's proactive approach to environmental stewardship and corporate sustainability.

    The Fos-sur-Mer plant's transition to more sustainable production methods aligns with broader industry trends towards greener practices and renewable energy adoption. By leveraging innovative technologies like the ladle furnace, ArcelorMittal reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable steel production.

    Conclusion:
    ArcelorMittal's progress in the ladle furnace project signifies a proactive approach towards sustainability and carbon emissions reduction. As the project nears completion, the company stands poised to significantly reduce its carbon footprint at the Fos-sur-Mer plant, contributing to its broader goal of a 35% emissions reduction by 2030. This initiative underscores ArcelorMittal's commitment to environmental stewardship and reinforces its position as an industry leader in sustainable steel production.

    Bron Steelguru (via emauil)
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

ArcelorMittal Meer »

Koers 24,120   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 23,740   Volume 4.119.289
Hoog 24,200   Gem. Volume 2.318.418
29 feb 2024 17:39
Premium

Herstel in zicht voor ArcelorMittal

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Word Abonnee

ArcelorMittal Nieuws

  1. 23 feb Mondiale staalproductie daalt opnieuw
  2. 08 feb ING: ArcelorMittal doet het beter dan verwacht
  3. 08 feb Fors verlies voor ArcelorMittal
  4. 06 feb Beursblik: winstgevendheid ArcelorMittal onder druk
  5. 01 feb Beursblik: optimisme beursexperts verdampt
  6. 25 jan Mondiale staalproductie daalt
  7. 25 jan Beursblik: ING blijft positief over ArcelorMittal
  8. 16 jan Deutsche Bank verlaagt koersdoel ArcelorMittal
  9. 04 jan Video: nog te vroeg voor grondstoffen
  10. 03 jan ASML en NN toppers voor januari 2

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over ArcelorMittal

    31 januari 2018 15:36 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Investeringsplan China

    16 mei 2017 00:20 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    Topaandeel Aperam

    10 februari 2017 16:10 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    ArcelorMittal on fire

    10 februari 2017 16:02 - Vimeo

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 