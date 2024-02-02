Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Ik zie dat er nog géén maanddraadje februari is aangemaakt. Omdat we Hans nu al zo lang missen is deze aangemaakt uit zijn naam. Dat we hem en zijn bijdragen maar weer snel mogen terugzien.
Innovating Green: LISI AUTOMOTIVE & ArcelorMittal's XCarb® Revolution Synopsis: LISI AUTOMOTIVE and ArcelorMittal forge a strategic partnership to revolutionize the automotive industry with XCarb® recycled steel. Aligned with sustainability goals, the collaboration aims to integrate low carbon-emissions steel into manufacturing, reducing the carbon footprint in vehicle production. ArcelorMittal's XCarb® initiative, committed to carbon neutrality, synergizes with LISI AUTOMOTIVE's vision. The partnership strives for innovation, enhancing product quality while significantly curbing CO2 emissions. With ArcelorMittal's advanced steelmaking techniques, this venture promises a greener future for automotive manufacturing. Article: In a landmark collaboration, LISI AUTOMOTIVE, a global leader in fastening components, and ArcelorMittal, the foremost steel and mining company, are joining forces to revolutionize the automotive industry. Their strategic partnership, fueled by a commitment to sustainability, is set to redefine manufacturing processes using ArcelorMittal's XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel. ArcelorMittal, at the forefront of carbon-neutral steel production, champions the XCarb® initiative to integrate sustainable practices across its products and steelmaking activities. This initiative aligns seamlessly with LISI AUTOMOTIVE's vision, emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility. Together, the two companies aspire to not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with vehicle manufacturing but also elevate product quality and performance. The collaboration envisions the development of cutting-edge components and assembly systems leveraging XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel. This innovative approach holds the potential to substantially decrease carbon emissions in the automotive industry while meeting stringent safety and performance standards. ArcelorMittal's advancements in steel production are evident in its wire rods, manufactured with less than 700 kg of CO2 per ton of steel at plants in Hamburg and Warsaw. This represents a remarkable 70% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional production methods based on the Blast Furnace Route. The adoption of the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) route further contributes to reducing the CO2 impact, aligning with ArcelorMittal's ambitious decarbonization strategy. XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel is engineered to possess low carbon-emissions while meeting the high safety and performance standards of the automotive industry. This strategic partnership represents a significant leap toward sustainability in the automotive sector. For LISI AUTOMOTIVE, the collaboration is a pivotal step toward achieving its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% (for scope 1, 2, and 3a) by 2030. The adoption of XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel translates into a potential reduction of up to 45% in carbon emissions associated with raw material purchasing at ArcelorMittal. This amounts to a gross reduction of up to 10,000 metric tons of CO2e, equivalent to the emissions of 10,000 Paris-New York journeys for one passenger. Francois LIOTARD, CEO of LISI AUTOMOTIVE, expresses, “This partnership is a new step for the automotive industry, where durability and performance go hand in hand. Together with ArcelorMittal, we are determined to push back the boundaries of innovation to create solutions that benefit the planet and future generations.” Tapas RAJDERKAR, CMO of ArcelorMittal Europe – Long Products, states, “ArcelorMittal is at the forefront of developing low-carbon emissions steel products. We aim to further reduce CO2 emissions to achieve carbon-neutrality and support our customers in reaching their goals. Hence, we are delighted to now start our co-operation and partnership with LISI AUTOMOTIVE! This is one important step further on the way to a green industrial future.” Conclusion: The strategic alliance between LISI AUTOMOTIVE and ArcelorMittal signifies a groundbreaking endeavor to transform the automotive industry into a bastion of sustainability. With XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel at its core, this collaboration not only aims to reduce the carbon footprint in vehicle manufacturing but also signifies a commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility. As these industry leaders join forces, a greener, more sustainable future for automotive manufacturing comes into sharper focus.
Sustainable Synergy: ArcelorMittal & Shell's Offshore Triumph Synopsis: ArcelorMittal Energy Projects, in a two-decade partnership with Shell, marks a milestone in the MLNG PSC gas field project offshore Sarawak, Malaysia. Awarded in January 2023, ArcelorMittal delivered 895 metric tons of XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced beams. With a low CO2 footprint, these beams align with Shell's commitment to environmental stewardship and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, fostering a resilient and sustainable collaboration. Article: In the azure waters off Sarawak, Malaysia, the MLNG PSC gas field, operated by Sarawak Shell, stands as a testament to continuous development. This offshore haven is a result of a steadfast partnership between ArcelorMittal Energy Projects and Shell, spanning over two fruitful decades. The enduring collaboration, forged on a shared vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, has seen both companies actively collaborating on energy supply and decarbonization solutions. Shell, in tandem with ArcelorMittal, engages with multiple steel plants globally, fostering a symbiotic relationship built on trust and reliability. The success of the Sarawak offshore platform project is deeply rooted in the robust foundation laid by ArcelorMittal's low carbon-emissions steel and comprehensive services. From project management to transportation, ArcelorMittal's unwavering support has been a linchpin in the seamless execution of this endeavor. ArcelorMittal Energy Projects, in tandem with ArcelorMittal Europe – Long Products, played a pivotal role, contributing a total of 895 metric tons of XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced structural beams. Crafted from recycled steel and powered by 100% renewable electricity, these beams boast an impressively low CO2 footprint—around 300 kg per tonne of finished steel when 100% scrap metallics are utilized. This commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Shell's environmental goals and the broader shift toward a lower-carbon future. The XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced beams not only met project specifications but also adhered to the EN 10225 norm, showcasing a dedication to quality and environmental responsibility. The Sarawak project marks a significant moment, as ArcelorMittal proudly delivers low-carbon emission steel products to Shell, fortifying a partnership that has weathered two decades and lays the groundwork for a future rooted in sustainability. Conclusion: In the waters off Sarawak, the collaboration between ArcelorMittal and Shell has not just endured but flourished over two decades. The successful delivery of 895 metric tons of XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced beams for the MLNG PSC gas field project stands as a testament to their shared commitment to sustainability. As ArcelorMittal continues to pioneer low carbon-emissions steel solutions, the partnership with Shell becomes a beacon, guiding the way toward a resilient, eco-friendly future.
Rome's Steel Symphony: Safeguarding Troubled Mill Synopsis: The Italian government fortifies its move to take control of the beleaguered Ilva steel plant in Taranto, owned by ArcelorMittal. Struggling to settle bills and pay suppliers, the plant faces a crisis. Government measures include enhanced support for small businesses, a dedicated fund for debt charges, and worker benefits. However, the main steelworkers union deems the measures insufficient. The government aims to rescue the plant, a vital economic entity, by assuming control and seeking new investors. Article: In a pivotal move, the Italian government has taken decisive steps to assume control of the distressed Ilva steel plant in Taranto, a crucible of economic significance marred by financial turmoil. The plant, primarily owned by ArcelorMittal, finds itself ensnared in a predicament where settling bills and compensating suppliers prove insurmountable challenges. The governmental interventions unveiled on Wednesday underscore a comprehensive strategy to rescue the ailing steel mill. The measures encompass expanded access to a fund dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, coupled with the establishment of a specialized fund aimed at alleviating the burden of debt charges. In a bid to safeguard the intricate web of employment within the plant's supply chain, the government commits to providing benefits, averting potential layoffs. While these measures represent a concerted effort to stave off an impending crisis, the main steelworkers union, Fiom-Cgil, remains apprehensive. The union contends that the proposed interventions fall short in preventing job losses or ensuring the sustained operation of the plant, echoing concerns about the future of the workforce. The backdrop of this intricate scenario is the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which draws substantial support from the southern regions. In a declaration in mid-January, the government articulated its intention to take control of the plant, a strategic move aimed at preserving its operational vitality and safeguarding the multitude of jobs at stake. Under the envisaged plan, the government would appoint commissioners to oversee the plant's affairs and formulate a comprehensive rescue strategy while actively seeking fresh investors. The shareholders, including ArcelorMittal, face a deadline until February 6 to either accept the proposed plan or present an alternative proposition. The financial predicament confronting the plant came to light when the owning company sought protection in a Milan court in mid-January, revealing staggering debts amounting to 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion). The urgency of the situation compelled the Italian government to intervene, weaving a narrative of financial rescue and industrial resilience. Conclusion: In conclusion, the Italian government has taken significant measures to assume control of the distressed Ilva steel plant in Taranto, addressing its severe financial challenges. The plant, owned by ArcelorMittal, struggles with unsettled bills and supplier payments. The government's interventions include enhanced support for small businesses, a dedicated fund for debt charges, and benefits to prevent layoffs. While these steps aim to rescue the plant, concerns persist, particularly voiced by the main steelworkers union. The government's overarching goal is to secure the plant's viability, preserve jobs, and chart a path for its financial recovery.
Koers
25,830
Verschil
+0,27
( +1,06%)
Laag
25,560
Volume
425.076
Hoog
25,850
Gem. Volume
2.421.971
2 feb 2024
