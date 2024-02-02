Gevonden op de site van europe.arcelormittal.com



Innovating Green: LISI AUTOMOTIVE & ArcelorMittal's XCarb® Revolution



Synopsis:

LISI AUTOMOTIVE and ArcelorMittal forge a strategic partnership to revolutionize the automotive industry with XCarb® recycled steel. Aligned with sustainability goals, the collaboration aims to integrate low carbon-emissions steel into manufacturing, reducing the carbon footprint in vehicle production. ArcelorMittal's XCarb® initiative, committed to carbon neutrality, synergizes with LISI AUTOMOTIVE's vision. The partnership strives for innovation, enhancing product quality while significantly curbing CO2 emissions. With ArcelorMittal's advanced steelmaking techniques, this venture promises a greener future for automotive manufacturing.



Article:

In a landmark collaboration, LISI AUTOMOTIVE, a global leader in fastening components, and ArcelorMittal, the foremost steel and mining company, are joining forces to revolutionize the automotive industry. Their strategic partnership, fueled by a commitment to sustainability, is set to redefine manufacturing processes using ArcelorMittal's XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel.



ArcelorMittal, at the forefront of carbon-neutral steel production, champions the XCarb® initiative to integrate sustainable practices across its products and steelmaking activities. This initiative aligns seamlessly with LISI AUTOMOTIVE's vision, emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility. Together, the two companies aspire to not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with vehicle manufacturing but also elevate product quality and performance.



The collaboration envisions the development of cutting-edge components and assembly systems leveraging XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel. This innovative approach holds the potential to substantially decrease carbon emissions in the automotive industry while meeting stringent safety and performance standards.



ArcelorMittal's advancements in steel production are evident in its wire rods, manufactured with less than 700 kg of CO2 per ton of steel at plants in Hamburg and Warsaw. This represents a remarkable 70% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional production methods based on the Blast Furnace Route. The adoption of the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) route further contributes to reducing the CO2 impact, aligning with ArcelorMittal's ambitious decarbonization strategy.



XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel is engineered to possess low carbon-emissions while meeting the high safety and performance standards of the automotive industry. This strategic partnership represents a significant leap toward sustainability in the automotive sector.



For LISI AUTOMOTIVE, the collaboration is a pivotal step toward achieving its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% (for scope 1, 2, and 3a) by 2030. The adoption of XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel translates into a potential reduction of up to 45% in carbon emissions associated with raw material purchasing at ArcelorMittal. This amounts to a gross reduction of up to 10,000 metric tons of CO2e, equivalent to the emissions of 10,000 Paris-New York journeys for one passenger.



Francois LIOTARD, CEO of LISI AUTOMOTIVE, expresses, “This partnership is a new step for the automotive industry, where durability and performance go hand in hand. Together with ArcelorMittal, we are determined to push back the boundaries of innovation to create solutions that benefit the planet and future generations.”



Tapas RAJDERKAR, CMO of ArcelorMittal Europe – Long Products, states, “ArcelorMittal is at the forefront of developing low-carbon emissions steel products. We aim to further reduce CO2 emissions to achieve carbon-neutrality and support our customers in reaching their goals. Hence, we are delighted to now start our co-operation and partnership with LISI AUTOMOTIVE! This is one important step further on the way to a green industrial future.”



Conclusion:

The strategic alliance between LISI AUTOMOTIVE and ArcelorMittal signifies a groundbreaking endeavor to transform the automotive industry into a bastion of sustainability. With XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel at its core, this collaboration not only aims to reduce the carbon footprint in vehicle manufacturing but also signifies a commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility. As these industry leaders join forces, a greener, more sustainable future for automotive manufacturing comes into sharper focus.