desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum  /  Rabobank Certificaat  /  Rabo Certificaat 2024

Obligatie Rabobank Certificaat AEX:RABO.NL, XS1002121454

  • 100,600 3 jan 2024 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 100,310 - 101,320
  • 14.187.200 Gem. (3M) 8,8M

Rabo Certificaat 2024

  1. forum rang 4 JvH 4 januari 2024 06:27
    Fed officials haven’t ruled out further rate hikes, minutes show

    Last Updated: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:11 p.m. ET
    First Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:18 p.m. ET
    By Vivien Lou ChenFollow
    and Greg RobbFollow

    A high degree of uncertainty calls for a careful approach to monetary policy, Federal Reserve officials said at their December meeting

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at a Dec. 13 news conference following the central bank’s most recent meeting. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Federal Reserve officials said at their most recent meeting in mid-December that it was possible the economy could evolve in a manner that would make further rate hikes appropriate, according to a summary of the discussion released Wednesday.

    The minutes from the Dec. 12-13 meeting portray a cautious Fed, even though almost all of the top officials had penciled in some easing in 2024 in their forecasts. In general, officials stressed the need to move carefully.

    “We do not think this is a Fed planning to lower interest rates any time soon,” said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley.

    www.marketwatch.com/story/how-decembe...

    Deze zag ik niet aankomen, ze reppen hier gewoon nog over het niet uitsluiten van renteverhogingen.
3 jan 2024 17:35
