Fed officials haven't ruled out further rate hikes, minutes showLast Updated: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:11 p.m. ETFirst Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:18 p.m. ETBy Vivien Lou ChenFollowand Greg RobbFollowA high degree of uncertainty calls for a careful approach to monetary policy, Federal Reserve officials said at their December meetingFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at a Dec. 13 news conference following the central bank's most recent meeting. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGESFederal Reserve officials said at their most recent meeting in mid-December that it was possible the economy could evolve in a manner that would make further rate hikes appropriate, according to a summary of the discussion released Wednesday.The minutes from the Dec. 12-13 meeting portray a cautious Fed, even though almost all of the top officials had penciled in some easing in 2024 in their forecasts. In general, officials stressed the need to move carefully."We do not think this is a Fed planning to lower interest rates any time soon," said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley.