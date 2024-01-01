Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor januari 2024

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 25,675 29 dec 2023 17:35
  • -0,220 (-0,85%) Dagrange 25,620 - 26,000
  • 1.357.493 Gem. (3M) 2,6M

Arcelor januari 2024

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 januari 2024 18:42
    Beste wensen voor het nieuwe jaar allemaal.

    Even een stukje geschiedenis, wat deed de koers van Arcelor vanaf 2016 tot heden? Begin en slot van ieder jaar.

    Datum____ Volume__ Open_ Hoog_ Laag_ Slot__
    29-12-2023 1357493 25,875 26,00 25,62 25,675
    02-01-2023 2306108 24,715 25,38 24,715 25,34
    30-12-2022 1618621 24,825 24,85 24,51 24,575
    03-01-2022 2952822 28,24 28,85 28,025 28,61
    31-12-2021 1151196 28,21 28,485 28,145 28,145
    04-01-2021 8243391 19,18 20,195 19,178 19,714
    31-12-2020 1479485 19,02 19,08 18,81 18,88
    02-01-2020 5265834 15,81 16,122 15,8 15,83
    31-12-2019 1911345 15,60 15,654 15,5 15,642
    02-01-2019 7293409 17,90 17,90 17,056 17,698
    31-12-2018 1442201 18,18 18,368 18,00 18,14
    02-01-2018 5718503 27,13 28,025 26,85 28,025
    29-12-2017 2745275 27,225 27,425 26,98 27,115
    02-01-2017 2641597 20,88 21,417 20,841 21,10
    30-12-2016 2800447 21,105 21,345 20,97 21,048
    04-01-2016 7717053 8,89 8,91 8,45 8,66

    Veel succes allemaal!
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

