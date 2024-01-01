Van beleggers
Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

Aandeel OCI AEX:OCI.NL, NL0010558797

  • 26,240 29 dec 2023 17:35
  • -0,010 (-0,04%) Dagrange 26,100 - 26,570
  • 424.691 Gem. (3M) 716,8K

OCI 2024

Koers 26,240   Verschil -0,01 (-0,04%)
Laag 26,100   Volume 424.691
Hoog 26,570   Gem. Volume 716.762
29 dec 2023 17:35
OCI Nieuws

  1. 22 dec Beursblik: Moody's overweegt lagere kredietrating voor OCI
  2. 21 dec Fitch negatief over kredietstatus OCI 2
  3. 19 dec Beursblik: desinvesteringen geven OCI voldoende ruimte om aandeelhouder te belonen
  4. 18 dec Degroof Petercam zet OCI op kooplijst 1
  5. 18 dec Jefferies: OCI verkoopt IFCO tegen hoge waardering 2
  6. 18 dec OCI verkoopt Amerikaans kunstmestbedrijf IFCO aan Koch 2
  7. 15 dec Update: OCI verkoopt belang in Fertiglobe aan Adnoc 3
  8. 14 dec Beursblik: gedeeltelijke of volledige verkoop OCI mogelijk 1
  9. 14 dec OCI in gesprek over verkoop stikstofactiviteiten
  10. 14 dec Bloomberg: Adnoc overweegt overname van OCI

