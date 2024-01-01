Van beleggers
voor beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Aandeel Ontex BRU:ONTEX.BL, BE0974276082

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel Ontex BRU:ONTEX.BL, BE0974276082

  • 7,605 29 dec 2023 17:35
  • +0,015 (+0,20%) Dagrange 7,530 - 7,650
  • 48.574 Gem. (3M) 82,3K

Ontex 2024: overpromise and underdeliver or underpromuse and overdeliver

Ontex

Koers 7,605   Verschil +0,02 (+0,20%)
Laag 7,530   Volume 48.574
Hoog 7,650   Gem. Volume 82.284
29 dec 2023 17:35
Ontex Nieuws

  1. 14 sep Video: beursgenoteerd vastgoed ligt er wat beter bij - ING
  2. 06 sep CFO Peter Vanneste verlaat Ontex
  3. 04 mei Ontex doet goede zaken 1
  4. 22 mrt GBL bezit nog steeds bijna 20 procent in Ontex 1
  5. nov '22 Ontex ziet marges licht verbeteren 3
  6. mei '22 Video: bieden overnames Boskalis en Ontex kansen? 2
  7. mei '22 Marges Ontex nog steeds onder druk 2

