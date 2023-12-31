Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum  /  Brunel  /  Brunel 2024

Aandeel Brunel International AEX:BRNL.NL, NL0010776944

  • 11,180 29 dec 2023 17:35
  • -0,100 (-0,89%) Dagrange 11,140 - 11,320
  • 23.262 Gem. (3M) 70,2K

Brunel 2024

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 Plein777 31 december 2023 09:56
    Voor meer info, zie op de site van Brunel:

    brunelinternational.net/overview/defa...

    Upcoming Events
    ================

    02/23/2024 12:00 AM CET
    Publication Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

    05/03/2024 12:00 AM CET
    Publication Q1 2024 Results

    08/02/2024 12:00 AM CET
    Publication Half-Year 2024 Results

    11/01/2024 12:00 AM CET
    Publication Q3 2024 Results
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Direct naar Forum

Brunel International

Koers 11,180   Verschil -0,10 (-0,89%)
Laag 11,140   Volume 23.262
Hoog 11,320   Gem. Volume 70.220
29 dec 2023 17:35
Brunel Nieuws

  1. 28 nov ING: groeidoelen Brunel geen grote verrassing
  2. 24 nov ING verlaagt koersdoel Brunel
  3. 03 nov IEX BeleggersPodcast: Code oranje voor ING 13
  4. 03 nov Beursblik: zwak vierde kwartaal raakt vermoedelijk jaarresultaat Brunel
  5. 03 nov Brunel minder positief over vierde kwartaal
  6. 02 nov Update: beursblik: aanhoudende robuuste groei voor Brunel verwacht
  7. 25 sep ING voegt Azelis, Basic-Fit, DEME en Vopak toe aan favorietenlijst
  8. 28 jul Beursblik: cijfers Brunel iets beter dan verwacht
  9. 28 jul Brunel groeit door 1
  10. 17 mei ING verhoogt koersdoel Brunel 1

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over oliewaarden

    23 januari 2018 16:28 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    'Brunel op weg naar 34 euro'

    8 februari 2012 11:26 - FTV

  3. video thumbnail

    Brunel de uitzendtopper?

    7 maart 2011 12:03 - FTV

