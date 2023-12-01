Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor december 2023

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 23,475 1 dec 2023 17:37
  • +0,385 (+1,67%) Dagrange 23,150 - 23,515
  • 2.708.033 Gem. (3M) 2,5M

Arcelor december 2023

13 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2023 09:37
    Poland: ArcelorMittal Ceases Krakow Tube Output
    By Strategic Research Institute on Dec 01, 2023 06:29 am

    Synopsis:

    ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Europe announces the halt of tube production at its Krakow facility in early 2024. The decision, driven by market dynamics and a commitment to reducing carbon footprint, aligns with the company's sustainability objectives for a greener future.

    Article:

    In response to evolving market dynamics and a focus on environmental responsibility, ArcelorMittal Tubular Products (AMTP) Europe has outlined plans to cease tube operations at its Krakow production facility. This strategic move is a part of the company's broader initiative aimed at aligning business practices with sustainability goals. The cessation affects the facility's supply to construction, water distribution, and scaffolding industries.

    AMTP is actively working to mitigate any supply disruptions resulting from this cessation. Alternative supply channels will be facilitated through other production units, including the longitudinal welded tube plant in Iasi, Romania. Additionally, the company operates facilities in the Czech Republic and France.

    The decision to hot idle coke ovens at the Krakow site was recently communicated by ArcelorMittal due to subdued demand and a narrow margin between coking coal and coke prices.

    Conclusion:

    ArcelorMittal's decision to halt tube production in Krakow stems from a strategic alignment with sustainability goals amidst evolving market conditions. The company's commitment to environmental responsibility reflects a larger initiative aimed at fostering a greener future. Efforts to ensure supply continuity through other production units emphasize the company's dedication to serving its clientele amidst these operational changes.

    Bron Steelguru (via email)
  3. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2023 09:37
    Leadership Transition at ArcelorMittal Germany
    By Strategic Research Institute on Dec 01, 2023 06:32 am

    Synopsis:

    Thomas Bünger is set to take over as CEO of ArcelorMittal Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt, succeeding Reiner Blaschek from February 1, 2024. This change aligns with ArcelorMittal's focus on decarbonization and digitalization in steel production. Bünger brings extensive experience from tin mining and Aurubis, poised to drive future success.

    Article:

    ArcelorMittal Germany witnesses a significant leadership shift as Thomas Bünger prepares to assume the role of CEO at the Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt plants, taking charge of the Germany cluster within ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products. His appointment, effective February 1, 2024, follows the tenure of Reiner Blaschek, who transitions to lead the entire European flat steel division.

    Bünger, previously the CEO of a tin mining development company in London, brings a wealth of experience, notably from Aurubis in Hamburg, where he held crucial operational and technological roles. His career commenced in research and development at Freiberger Compound Materials in Germany.

    Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming responsibilities, Bünger highlights the pivotal focus on decarbonization and digitalization in steel manufacturing. His academic background includes studies at the Mining Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the TU Bergakademie Freiberg, specializing in non-ferrous metallurgy.

    The managerial transition, pending approval at the December 2023 Supervisory Board meetings, aims to strengthen ArcelorMittal's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the German steel sector.

    Conclusion:

    The appointment of Thomas Bünger as CEO marks a strategic move for ArcelorMittal Germany, aligning with industry shifts towards decarbonization and digital transformation. Bünger's diverse expertise positions him to lead the Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt plants, steering the company towards continued innovation and sustainability in steel production.

    Bron Steelguru (via email)
  4. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2023 09:37
    Sarralle-ArcelorMittal Pact: Eco-EAF Endeavor
    By Strategic Research Institute on Dec 01, 2023 06:36 am

    Synopsis:

    ArcelorMittal Asturias partners with Sarralle to construct a new electric arc furnace in Gijón, Spain, as part of their decarbonization initiative. Anticipated to operate by late 2025, this 1.1 million metric ton EAF aims to produce low carbon-emission steel, primarily for rails and wire rods. The project aligns with ArcelorMittal Europe's commitment to slash CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030.

    Article:

    ArcelorMittal Asturias' collaboration with Sarralle marks a significant leap in their decarbonization roadmap. The initiative involves erecting a cutting-edge electric arc furnace in Gijón, Spain, commencing civil works in early 2024. Once operational, this high-tech EAF will enable the production of low carbon-emission steel, catering specifically to the long products sector, rails and wire rods. This strategic shift aims to enhance competitiveness, especially in sectors with stringent carbon criteria for public procurement contracts.

    The project also integrates the installation of a de-dusting system and waste heat recovery unit, augmenting energy efficiency within the new EAF. These measures align with ArcelorMittal Europe's targeted reduction of CO2 emissions by 35% before 2030.

    At the signing ceremony held with Sarralle, Philippe Meyran, CEO of ArcelorMittal Asturias, acknowledged the collaborative efforts, emphasizing the significance of this decarbonization program for the company's steelmaking operations in Spain.

    Elías Domingo, CEO of Sarralle, hailed the project's uniqueness as Spain's inaugural decarbonization venture driven by native technology. This endeavor holds pivotal significance for Spain's steel industry, focusing on high-value products.

    Jordi Torné, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe - Long Products, lauded the transformative impact of this state-of-the-art technology, fostering sustainable production of high-value rails and wire rods while prioritizing operational safety.

    The strategic positioning of the new Gijón facility aligns with the European Union's Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. Anticipating a surge in rail traffic by 2030 and beyond, the facility's focus on low carbon-emissions steel stands as a testament to the EU Green Deal's objectives.

    Conclusion:

    ArcelorMittal's collaboration with Sarralle signifies a milestone in Spain's steel industry, ushering in a new era of environmentally conscious steel production. The venture's commitment to harnessing innovative technology and sustainable practices underscores its pivotal role in contributing to the EU's green initiatives and fostering a cleaner, greener future for the steel sector.

    Bron Steelguru (via email)
    Bijlage:
  5. Wollin 1 december 2023 09:43
    quote:

    lefreaks schreef op 1 december 2023 09:09:

    Alle seinen staan op groen voor een eindejaarsrally: hoge ijzererts prijs, hogere staalprijzen, dalende inflatie, rentes hoogste punt bereikt, start aantrekkende economie.
    En met voda weer aan boord kan de koers natuurlijk maar één kant op gaan... ;-))
    Zou mooi zijn, kom ik eindelijk in de plus.
    GAK 23,50 moet te halen zijn en weer richting 24-25
  9. forum rang 7 mvliex 1 1 december 2023 13:08
    STEELBENCHMARKER PRICES November 27, 2023

    Dollars per Metric Tonne -- Pct Change
    (net ton) [gross ton] {Euros}

    Region: USA, East of the Mississippi
    Hot-rolled band: 1012 (918) 12%
    Cold-rolled coil: 1251 (1135) 3%
    Standard plate: 1504 (1364) -4%
    Shredded scrap*: 399 [405] 0%
    #1 Heavy melting scrap: 337 [342] 0%
    #1 Busheling scrap: 429 [436] 1%

    Region: Mainland China***
    Hot-rolled band: 475 4%
    Cold-rolled coil: 572 3%
    Rebar: 473 5%
    Standard plate: 476 5%

    Region: Western Europe
    Hot-rolled band: 710 {648} 3%

    Region: World Export Market
    Hot-rolled band: 590 3%

    To receive SteelBenchmarker graphic and tabular price history, register as a "provider" at www.steelbenchmarker.com.
    NOTES: E-mailed November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. to Non-Provider Receivers. The first price release was for April 10, 2006.
    If a product is not listed or a price is not indicated, fewer than ten (10) price inputs were received at this time.
    Prices are: USA -- FOB mill; Western Europe and China -- Ex-works; and World Export Market -- FOB port of export. For USA steel scrap -- delivered to the steel plant. *For shredded scrap the region is "for all but the West Coast".
    For product specifications go to www.steelbenchmarker.com/specifications.
    *** SteelHome's non-steelbenchmarker derived average price for each product is the determinant of the Chinese ex-works benchmark price. It is published for comparative purposes.
  13. forum rang 10 voda 2 december 2023 07:38
    Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street

    Door ABM Financial News op vrijdag 1 december 2023
    Views: 4.779

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn vrijdag vijf van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam lager gesloten.

    Aegon (-0,17%)
    ArcelorMittal (+0,10%)
    ASML (-0,22%)
    ING Groep (+0,80%)
    Philips (+0,43%)
    RELX (-0,27%)
    Royal Dutch Shell (-1,03%)
    Unilever (-0,06%)

    Euro/dollar: 1,0882

    Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 771,37 punten, zijn geëindigd op 770,90 punten.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
13 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

ArcelorMittal

Koers 23,475   Verschil +0,39 (+1,67%)
Laag 23,150   Volume 2.708.033
Hoog 23,515   Gem. Volume 2.456.184
1 dec 2023 17:37
ArcelorMittal Nieuws

  1. 29 nov ArcelorMittal tekent bouwcontract in Spanje
  2. 23 nov ING verlaagt koersdoel ArcelorMittal 1
  3. 22 nov Weer stijging mondiale staalproductie 1
  4. 09 nov Beursblik: ArcelorMittal doet het iets beter dan verwacht
  5. 09 nov Minder winst voor ArcelorMittal
  6. 06 nov Beursblik: minder winst verwacht voor ArcelorMittal
  7. 04 nov Video: aandelen ASML en NN getipt voor november 2
  8. 02 nov Beursblik: ASML en NN getipt voor november
  9. 29 okt Dodelijk ongeluk bij mijn van ArcelorMittal in Kazachstan
  10. 24 okt Weer afname mondiale staalproductie 1

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

