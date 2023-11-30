Sopheon PLC

04 December 2023



SOPHEON PLC

Sopheon



Issue of Equity



Sopheon, the InnovationOps software company, announces that following the exercise of options by several employees it has allotted 45,094 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). These options were due to expire if not exercised by 4 December 2023.



Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 7 December 2023.



The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,693,079. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,693,079 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.