Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon december 2023

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Sopheon« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sopheon december 2023

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  4. marblesthegame 4 december 2023 18:44
    Sopheon PLC
    04 December 2023

    For immediate release

    SOPHEON PLC
    ("Sopheon" or the "Company")

    Issue of Equity

    Sopheon, the InnovationOps software company, announces that following the exercise of options by several employees it has allotted 45,094 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). These options were due to expire if not exercised by 4 December 2023.

    Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 7 December 2023.

    The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,693,079. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,693,079 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 770,61 -0,10%
EUR/USD 1,0816 -0,63%
FTSE 100 7.512,96 -0,22%
Germany40^ 16.425,80 +0,17%
Gold spot 2.023,41 -2,35%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 14.305,03 +0,55%

Stijgers

ACOMO
+3,77%
ADYEN NV
+3,42%
Galapagos
+3,01%
ASR Ne...
+2,57%
Wolter...
+2,00%

Dalers

ASMI
-6,36%
AMG Cr...
-3,37%
BESI
-3,36%
EBUSCO...
-2,88%
SIGNIF...
-2,75%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 