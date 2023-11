As a new report “Rescuing Restaurants” explains, the big four — DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates & UberEats — use abusive, deceptive and often illegal practices to exploit workers, restaurants & communities...What the apps have done, instead of competing to serve customers and restaurants, is use Wall Street money to accumulate market power, raise barriers to entry, and then merge with each other and set up regional monopolies. The people who have invested tens of billions of dollars in the four dominant delivery apps tolerate huge short-term losses purely because they see the likelihood of monopoly power...GRUBHUB: THE WALLED GARDEN OF RESTAURANT EXTORTIONThe best way to understand the perniciousness of Grubhub’s business model is to Google a restaurant, preferably a mid-tier one from which a lot of people might order takeout. Invariably, you will call up a long list of websites either owned by or in business with the delivery apps, and for most of them that delivery app is GrubHub, which owns Menupages, Allmenus and Seamless, along with Eat24, a former subsidiary of Yelp which remains Yelp’s “official delivery partner.” For years ,thousands of restaurants also found themselves competing against doppelganger websites owned and designed by Grubhub, which spent much of the last decade buying up tens of thousands of URLs related to real restaurants, outfitting them with rudimentary websites that directed users back to GrubHub, and using search engine optimization to move them sites up the search results. The result is that a casual restaurant’s actual website is sometimes not near the top of its own search rankings, which leaves those restaurants at the mercy of Grubhub.Grubhub’s domination of the restaurant internet is both inspired by and inextricably linked to Google’s monopolization of search.Founded in 2005 alongside the Huffington Post and Bleacher Report, Grubhub joined a wave of internet properties that learned to build audiences by mastering Google’s algorithms. Like Google, Grubhub originally billed itself as a search engine, but over the years increasingly blurred the lines between paid and “natural” content until it became impossible for an enterprise to avoid getting buried in the search results without paying up. (The FTC has repeatedly and explicitly ordered search engines to clearly differentiate paid from unpaid content, but its guidance has persistently failed to police the ever-subtler ways Google advertises to its users.) And as Google has metamorphosed into what House Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline termed a “walled garden” of corporate profit, Grubhub has used Google to appoint itself as a kind of restaurant toll collector.