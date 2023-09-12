Van beleggers
Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Theravet

Theravet

  1. p/o 12 september 2023 10:31
    THERAVET S.A. (ALVET): 1.045
    ISIN: BE0974387194

    10% eraf met nog geen 600 euro.

    Van 5.78 eind februari naar de huidige 1.04, dan zou je denken dat er massaal aandelen bijkwamen, maar dat is niet het geval, 0.0 extra aandelen.

    Dan denk je slechte cijfers, ook niet het geval
    • Sales increased by 29%
    • Number of BIOCERA-VET units distributed increased by 31%
    • Acceleration of sales growth over the summer months of 2023 with more than 250% increase in BIOCERA-VET units sold
    • Operating expenses reduced by 45%

    Of dat de kas leeg is, maar ze hebben nog geld tot zeker midden 2024.

    Voor de 2de jaarhelft actief in
    Next key milestones of the next half-year 2023
    • Strengthened commercial position in Europe following the recent first BIOCERA-VET sales in Germany, Norway, Czech Republic and Slovenia
    Die 4 landen hebben meer dan 100 miljoen inwoners, daar moet toch ook wat te rapen zijn.

    De kleine freefloat van www.theravet-finances.com/images/shra... zal hier meespelen, huidige waarde van de free float kleine 750.000 euro.
  2. p/o 17 oktober 2023 11:46
    Na de honden en de katten, de paarden.

    BIOCERA-VET RTU introduced as a breakthrough innovation to treat horse bone cysts at the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses annual meeting (Orlando, USA)
    TheraVet’ sponsor of the gala diner
    Continuation of the efforts in establishing equine collaborations

    Regulatory News:

    TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces its participation at the annual meeting of the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) taking place in Orlando known as “horse capital of the world” from October 13 to 15 2023, and the sponsorship of its gala dinner.

    The annual meeting of the WBFSH, the international umbrella organization of studbooks, is a leading event gathering more than 100 members representing 17 countries in Orlando. The annual meeting will cover topics ranging from welfare perspectives to skeletal conditions.

    Dr Hilde Vrancken, Veterinary Advisor Equine of Theravet, will introduce and highlight the importance of bone cysts, as well as the availability of a breakthrough innovation to treat them with BIOCERA-VET RTU. Indeed, the subchondral bone cysts affect 25% of yearlings (horses in their second year), representing up to 200,000 horses in Europe and US and a common cause of lameness and reduced performance of young equine athletes. BIOCERA-VET has an exclusive positioning in its treatment today on the market thanks to the properties required for minimally invasive cementoplasty (high injectability, long workability, high radiopacity & high cohesiveness & fast self-setting).

    The Company continues the effort in the establishment of strong collaboration with renowned clinics and specialized equine veterinarians with Dierenkliniek Emmeloord, The Netherlands (The Netherlands, www.dierenkliniekemmeloord.nl) and now with Equitom clinic (Belgium, www.equitom.be/en/), a clinic part of the Equine Care Group (www.equinecaregroup.com/en/) with the objective to gather more patient experience with BIOCERA-VET RTU and also to design the optimal product for bone cyst management but also for equine dental and orthopedic surgery in general.

    About TheraVet SA
    TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.
    For more information, visit the TheraVet website o r follow us on LinkedIn / Facebook / Twitter

    About BIOCERA-VET
    In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET® has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET®. BIOCERA-VET® is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient & cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.
    BIOCERA-VET® is declined in different lines:

    BIOCERA-VET® BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement
    BIOCERA-VET® SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft
    BIOCERA-VET® GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute
    BIOCERA-VET® OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty
    BIOCERA-VET® COMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

    For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

    Het is al meer dan 4 maanden geleden dat we nog eens zo'n volume haalden en het is nog geen 12:00.

    1,425
    Wijziging (0,225)
    18,75%

    Volume
    17.569

    1 357 1,4 ___1,425 1.746 1

    2 1.071 1,38___ 1,43 3.538 3

    1 700 1,37 ___1,445 100 1

    1 2.500 1,36 ___1,45 74 1

    1 369 1,355 ___1,46 40 1

    1 300 1,33___ 1,48 60 1

    1 1.000 1,325 ___1,485 51 1

    1 400 1,32___ 1,5 27 1

    2 690 1,31___ 1,58 500 1

    1 50 1,3 ___1,585 500 1
