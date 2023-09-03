Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Digital Services act

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Digital Services act

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 9 josti5 3 september 2023 09:07
    Wat gaat deze nieuwe wet ons brengen?

    Gaat het écht, zoals de officiële boodschap luidt:

    digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/nl/poli...

    Of zijn de her en der geuite zorgen met betrekking tot de beperking van de vrije meningsuiting terecht?

    public.substack.com/p/elite-crackdown...

    Niet de eerste de beste:

    Academic Researcher and Freedom of Speech Advocate David Thunder joins redacted to discuss Europes new draconian Digital Services Act. Will it give bureaucrats unbelievable power to censor citizens that speak out against the official narratives? Will it act as a Trojan Horse to give even more power to European governments?

    www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0rMbFSIXPw&a...

    Hier nog meer diepgang over dit onderwerp:

    www.youtube.com/watch?v=np05wM3h2mc&a...

    Ben, op kleinere schaal, ook erg benieuwd naar de aanpak van IEX.
  2. forum rang 9 josti5 3 september 2023 09:14
    De gehele wet:

    www.eu-digital-services-act.com/Digit...

    Artikel 91 in het bijzonder:

    (91) In times of crisis, there might be a need for certain specific measures to be taken urgently by providers of very large online platforms, in addition to measures they would be taking in view of their other obligations under this Regulation. In that regard, a crisis should be considered to occur when extraordinary circumstances occur that can lead to a serious threat to public security or public health in the Union or significant parts thereof.

    Such crises could result from armed conflicts or acts of terrorism, including emerging conflicts or acts of terrorism, natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes, as well as from pandemics and other serious cross-border threats to public health. The Commission should be able to require, upon recommendation by the European Board for Digital Services (‘the Board’), providers of very large online platforms and providers of very large search engines to initiate a crisis response as a matter of urgency.

    Measures that those providers may identify and consider applying may include, for example, adapting content moderation processes and increasing the resources dedicated to content moderation, adapting terms and conditions, relevant algorithmic systems and advertising systems, further intensifying cooperation with trusted flaggers, taking awareness-raising measures and promoting trusted information and adapting the design of their online interfaces.

    The necessary requirements should be provided for to ensure that such measures are taken within a very short time frame and that the crisis response mechanism is only used where, and to the extent that, this is strictly necessary and any measures taken under this mechanism are effective and proportionate, taking due account of the rights and legitimate interests of all parties concerned. The use of the mechanism should be without prejudice to the other provisions of this Regulation, such as those on risk assessments and mitigation measures and the enforcement thereof and those on crisis protocols.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 746,05 +0,33%
EUR/USD 1,0777 0,00%
FTSE 100 7.464,54 +0,34%
Germany40^ 15.861,60 -0,54%
Gold spot 1.939,77 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 14.031,82 -0,02%

Stijgers

AZERION
+2,75%
Arcelo...
+2,32%
EBUSCO...
+2,14%
VIVORY...
+1,96%
Sligro
+1,58%

Dalers

Accsys
-24,83%
Alfen ...
-2,81%
WDP
-2,50%
FASTNED
-1,85%
Philip...
-1,83%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(79)

DeZwarteRidder op 24 aug 2023 17:06
(36)

Demir op 8 mei 2023 09:10
(30)

Demir op 8 mei 2023 09:09

Column Forum Meer»

(17)

DubbeltjeblijftDubbeltje op 3 sep 2023 08:46
(70)

ttroo op 3 sep 2023 08:10
(4)

jan de vakman op 2 sep 2023 21:01
(3)

speedy0070 op 2 sep 2023 19:18
(61)

objectief op 2 sep 2023 19:18

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 