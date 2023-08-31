Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Arcelor September 2023

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 25,100 1 sep 2023 17:35
  • +0,570 (+2,32%) Dagrange 24,740 - 25,235
  • 2.161.129 Gem. (3M) 2,1M

Arcelor September 2023

  1. forum rang 4 03har 31 augustus 2023 17:31
    Remember to be back in September, welkom longers, zoals @Lefreak al aangaf. Nieuwe maand nieuwe kansen voor Arcelor.
    Wat zal September brengen,
    De mijnen in Kazachstan, overname US steel, duidelijkheid over aandelen inkoop, wat doet de erts prijs wat doet de staal prijs, allemaal vragen.
    US Steel: Wat maakt US Steel zo aantrekkelijk (voor Arcelor)
    Om dit te achterhalen is het interessant om te weten wat US steel is.

    US steel is een conglomeraat met op gebied van staal veel verouderde techniek, hoewel er flink, 2,4 miljard, wordt geïnvesteerd. Veel capaciteit staat of stond ‘Idle’.
    Toch zit er nog een pareltje tussen, Big River steel.
    Ten slotte is er dan ook nog een staal fabriek in Slovenie.
    Productie US Steel = 10,5 + 5 MTA, Capciteit 23 MTA
    Daarbij natuurlijk net als elk bedrijf schulden en tegoeden.

    Voor de cijfer freaks,
    Netto earnings : 2,5
    Ebitda : 4,2
    Liquidity : 5,9
    Cash flow : 1,8
    ROCE : 34%

    Schulden ongeveer 3 miljard, maar daarbij zijn er nogal wat (milieu) claims die mogelijk dit bedrag (fors) kunnen verhogen.
    Dan komt natuurlijk de vraag wat is in de koop ingesloten, er zijn nogal wat niet staal faciliteiten denk aan
    Railway, erts mijnen, (veel) onroerend goed, steel hubs en verwerking centra, noem maar op.
    Welke bekende kapers zijn er:

    Cliff’s, de club die de staalfabrieken in de USA van Arcelor heeft gekocht, maar tevens een van de grotere erts handelaren is, en ook de erts voorziening van Arcelor afhandelt.

    Esmark, een familie bedrijf met veel geld die veel in de verwerking en staal hubs zit.

    Arcelor, we kennen hem allemaal, maar hoe past dit in zijn bestaande visie/strategie/toekomst, wie het weet mag het zeggen. Oude meuk opkopen heeft hij niets aan, hij heeft net zijn oude meuk verkocht aan Cliff-s
    Mijns inziens is Arcelor alleen gefocust op die ene state of the art verticaal geïntegreerde staal bedrijf Big Steel River. Just deze fabriek richt zich erg op een segment waarin ook Arcelor is geïnteresseerd, namelijk NGO/GO steel ofwel magnetisch staal specifiek voor electro auto industrie!!!

    Cliff’s is volgens mij geïnteresseerd in de staal faciliteiten rondom Chicago als aanvulling op zijn bestaande capaciteit daar. Maar alle staal capaciteit overnemen geeft een monopoly situatie, zeker voor wat betreft het koolstof staal, verkregen uit hoogovens dit is bestemd voor de auto industrie, Goede reden om Arcelor te verblijden met Big River Steel, (capciteit 1,5 tot 3 MTA)

    Esmark, is geïnteresseerd in de distributie centra, maar heeft zich, openlijk, terug getrokken.
    Op deze manier is de buit leuk verdeeld, ieder krijgt wat hij wil.
    Hierdoor zullen m.i. deze ‘partners’ ook niet veel tegen elkaar opbieden, in tegendeel de huidige prijs tussen 7 en 8 niljard is m.i. al behoorlijk, kijkend naar de staal activiteiten.

    Daarbij komt nog dat US steel een afspraak lijkt te hebben met de staal bonden over inspraak daarbij is duidelijk dat Cliff’s favoriet is van de bonden en hierdoor heeft ook Esmark al af gehaakt.
    We gaan het zien de komende maand,
    Succes,
    03haR
  3. forum rang 7 mvliex 1 1 september 2023 11:54
    STEELBENCHMARKER PRICES August 28, 2023

    Dollars per Metric Tonne -- Pct Change
    (net ton) [gross ton] {Euros}

    Region: USA, East of the Mississippi
    Hot-rolled band: 895 (812) 0%
    Cold-rolled coil: 1051 (954) -3%
    Standard plate: 1722 (1562) 2%
    Shredded scrap*: 389 [395] -1%
    #1 Heavy melting scrap: 325 [330] -2%
    #1 Busheling scrap: 443 [450] -2%

    Region: Mainland China***
    Hot-rolled band: 462 0%
    Cold-rolled coil: 552 1%
    Rebar: 432 1%
    Standard plate: 476 0%

    Region: Western Europe
    Hot-rolled band: 718 {664} 3%

    Region: World Export Market
    Hot-rolled band: 560 -4%

    To receive SteelBenchmarker graphic and tabular price history, register as a "provider" at www.steelbenchmarker.com.
    NOTES: E-mailed August 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. to Non-Provider Receivers. The first price release was for April 10, 2006.
    If a product is not listed or a price is not indicated, fewer than ten (10) price inputs were received at this time.
    Prices are: USA -- FOB mill; Western Europe and China -- Ex-works; and World Export Market -- FOB port of export. For USA steel scrap -- delivered to the steel plant. *For shredded scrap the region is "for all but the West Coast".
    For product specifications go to www.steelbenchmarker.com/specifications.
    *** SteelHome's non-steelbenchmarker derived average price for each product is the determinant of the Chinese ex-works benchmark price. It is published for comparative purposes.
  4. forum rang 4 03har 1 september 2023 16:02
    ArcelorMittal Brazil orders two new BOFs and dedusting systems from Primetals
    Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:26:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

    The Brazilian arm of global steel producer ArcelorMittal has ordered two new 135-ton basic oxygen furnaces (BOF) and dedusting systems from UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for its long steel plant in Jõao Monlevade in the state of Minas Gerais.

    According to ArcelorMittal Brazil, these two new BOFs will minimize the amount of slag entering the ladle and provide shorter production cycles and higher steel quality compared to conventional slag retention systems. In addition, the new dedusting system will filter the dust from the converters and direct it to a water treatment plant. In this way, the company will be able to reduce carbon emissions below the limit set by the Brazilian government.

    These systems are expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2025.

    ArcelorMittal Monlevade produces wire rod for industrial applications such as steel wool and steel cord, with a production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year.
  10. forum rang 10 voda 2 september 2023 08:24
    Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street

    Door ABM Financial News op vrijdag 1 september 2023
    Views: 4.890

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn vrijdag vijf van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam hoger gesloten.

    Aegon (-0,52%)
    ArcelorMittal (-0,17%)
    ASML (+0,52%)
    ING Groep (+0,06%)
    Philips (-0,56%)
    RELX (+0,06%)
    Royal Dutch Shell (+0,69%)
    Unilever (+0,05%)

    Euro/dollar: 1,0775

    Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 746,05 punten, zijn geëindigd op 746,65 punten.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
ArcelorMittal Meer »

Koers 25,100   Verschil +0,57 (+2,32%)
Laag 24,740   Volume 2.161.129
Hoog 25,235   Gem. Volume 2.116.631
1 sep 2023 17:35
