ArcelorMittal Brazil orders two new BOFs and dedusting systems from Primetals

Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:26:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



The Brazilian arm of global steel producer ArcelorMittal has ordered two new 135-ton basic oxygen furnaces (BOF) and dedusting systems from UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for its long steel plant in Jõao Monlevade in the state of Minas Gerais.



According to ArcelorMittal Brazil, these two new BOFs will minimize the amount of slag entering the ladle and provide shorter production cycles and higher steel quality compared to conventional slag retention systems. In addition, the new dedusting system will filter the dust from the converters and direct it to a water treatment plant. In this way, the company will be able to reduce carbon emissions below the limit set by the Brazilian government.



These systems are expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2025.



ArcelorMittal Monlevade produces wire rod for industrial applications such as steel wool and steel cord, with a production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year.