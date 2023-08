Word CookiesWord Cookies is an educational anagram game to test your spelling skills and keep your brain active. The scramble game is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Using similar to word-unscrambler.io , you can completely arrange messy letters into complete words within seconds.You spell words by swiping the "alphabet cookie" on the baking pan. The words you find are then added to the cookie jar and earn you coins.The difference of Word Cookies is that it has more than 2,000 levels (and counting), daily bonus rewards and no time limits. You can also use the hints in the app to find clues and memorize.Word Cookies word puzzles are free, but you can upgrade your account to remove ads and get more clues/hints.In addition, the creators of Word Cookies, BitMango, have also developed word search games Word Farm and Word Tiles if you like a goofy game.Word ChumsWord Chums on the Apple App Store and Google Play is a social charade that you can play alone or against your friends.The app is a word building game with a built-in dictionary and different game modes (e.g. team, 3-4 players, etc.). The higher the dictionary score of the word you create, the more XP you earn and thus the more gear you have for your friends.The Word Chums app includes "word search suggestions" that are useful when you have trouble rearranging the letters into a word. The hints show you the position of a word better.Word Chums is free but if you buy it once, all ads will be removed.