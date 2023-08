ArcelorMittal's Pioneering Green Endeavor: Hybrid EAF Investment in Spain



ArcelorMittal, a trailblazer in the steel industry, has made a momentous decision, giving the green signal to its ambitious decarbonisation plan in Spain. As a forerunner in sustainable practices, the company has unveiled its groundbreaking project, involving the establishment of a 2.3 million tonnes/year green hydrogen-based direct reduced iron unit, alongside a 1.1 million metric tons per year hybrid EAF, positioned to replace the existing blast furnace.



“We have initiated the preliminary engineering and design phase of the DRI/EAF projects, while finalizing agreements with equipment manufacturers to establish a robust supply schedule. Our meticulous evaluation stages are now completed,” states ArcelorMittal.



The eagerly anticipated EAF is slated to commence operations in the latter half of 2025. With its launch, the plant will emerge as a prolific producer of low carbon steel wire rod and rail, propelling the Spanish unit to the forefront of a fiercely competitive high value-added products market.



This revolutionary venture anticipates a reduction of nearly 70.9 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, solidifying ArcelorMittal's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.



The impressive investment, amounting to €1 billion, includes a substantial €450 million contribution from the Spanish government. This co-funding initiative is an integral component of the national recovery and resilience plan sanctioned by the European Commission.



Bron Steelguru (via email)