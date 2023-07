Dear Google,



There are companies who are engaged in organized crime. From the outside they look respectful but this is not true . The FIOD is conducting investigations into these companies. People on Google maps should read about the illegal activities of those companies in my reviews because they are true experiences.



Some of my reviews are about companies who are engaged in tax fraud and real estate fraud. The FIOD is conducting investigations into these matters.



Please unblock all my reviews on Google maps because you are violating Dutch laws, Article 7 of the constitution. The freedom of speech.



your review isn't posted



Al mijn reviews op Google maps zijn geblokkeerd door sencuur. In Nederland geldt de vrijheid van meningsuiting. Google overtreedt de grondwet.



What happened



Content that violates our policy on fake engagement isn't allowed. Fake engagement includes incentivized content, content intended to manipulate a place's rating, and other content that doesn't represent a genuine experience.



Your appeal was denied. A moderator determined that your review doesn't follow our policies. Your review isn't posted.