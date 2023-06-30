Van beleggers
voor beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  DGB Group  /  The Nigel Farage saga and DGB Group

Aandeel DGB Group N.V. AEX:DGB.NL, NL0009169515

  0,520 30 jun 2023 17:06
  -0,030 (-5,45%)
  • 21.717 Gem. (3M) 13,5K

The Nigel Farage saga and DGB Group

  1. Klaas Vaak 30 juni 2023 19:43
    Nigel Farage's green employer is part-owned by QAnon believer

    John Mappin, who chairs Dutch Green Business Group, has funded conservative political causes.

    Jasper Jolly
    Mon 29 Mar 2021 14.57 BST

    Nigel Farage’s new employer is part-owned by a wealthy British businessman and Donald Trump supporter who has promoted the far-right QAnon conspiracy.

    Dutch Green Business (DGB) Group, which says it aims to offset carbon dioxide emissions by planting trees, announced its appointment of Farage as the first member of its advisory board on Sunday.

    It was described by the company as Farage’s first commercial role outside frontline politics after his resignation from the successor to the Brexit party he founded. Farage, who has previously derided the “alarmism” of climate activists, has also turned to selling videos of himself online as well as providing investment tips to make money since retiring from politics.

    DGB’s “founding chairman” is John Mappin, an heir to the Mappin and Webb jewellery family who turned his hand to financing conservative political causes. Mappin introduced Farage to DGB last year. Farage will earn a monthly retainer from DGB to promote it, but is not a salaried employee.

    Mappin was involved in the creation of Turning Point UK, a British offshoot of a US group that is aimed at promoting rightwing causes among young people. Both Mappin and Turning Point were supporters of Trump during his presidency. Mappin and Farage both attended a Turning Point UK fundraising dinner in 2019, and the businessman has been photographed with Trump at a Republican party fundraiser in Washington.

    Mappin owns the Victorian-era Camelot Castle hotel in Tintagel, Cornwall, which flew a “Q” flag that was thought to refer to the QAnon conspiracy.

    The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the QAnon conspiracy – falsehoods grouped around a repeatedly disproven belief that Trump was secretly waging war on a “deep state” paedophile ring – as a contributing factor in rightwing violence.

    Mappin has also personally shared conspiracies online, according to Politico. The Daily Mail in 2019 reported that Mappin was a “practising Scientologist” and highlighted his social media posts praising Vladimir Putin.

    Mappin’s Camelot Castle TV Network, a video channel hosted by Facebook, last year published a video conversation between Mappin, his wife and a guest who railed against government regulations requiring people to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Mappin himself has mocked mask-wearing rules on other videos.

    Mappin and his wife, Irina Kudrenok-Mappin, each own 14.9% of DGB’s shares. Another 30% of the company is controlled by Stichting Dutch Green Foundation, which was founded last summer by the DGB chief executive, Selwyn Duijvestijn, and two other people. DGB took over the shell of a printing company listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

    On Friday a CamelotTV Telegram channel forwarded a screenshot of DGB’s share price from Duijvestijn. That was followed on Sunday by a post linking to a video featuring David Icke talking aboutt Covid. Icke has in the past been criticised for antisemitic conspiracy theories.

    Duijvestijn told the Guardian that he was not aware of the Telegram group, but acknowledged that Mappin is “very outspoken”. When asked if DGB endorsed Mappin’s beliefs, he said, “No, of course not. DGB or myself I am not involved in any way with Q[Anon] or David Icke,” Duijvestijn said. “We’re not political. We’re just planting trees.”

    The Mappins are “supporters for many human rights organisations and many anti-racist organisations”, Duijvestijn said.
  2. Klaas Vaak 30 juni 2023 19:46
    Brexiteer Nigel Farage Says His UK Bank Accounts Are Being Closed

    By Ellie Harmsworth and Alex Wickham
    30 juni 2023 om 08:31 CEST

    Nigel Farage, the former leader of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party, said his bank accounts are being closed with “no explanation or recourse.”

    The politician and broadcaster blamed “the establishment” for the decision, adding in a video posted on social media Thursday that he had tried unsuccessfully to open new accounts with several other lenders.

    “This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too,” Farage said.

    He said he’d been with the unnamed lender since 1980 and had spent the past two months trying to open new accounts at seven other banks without success. He said in a subsequent video that his immediate family had also been impacted.

    He theorized his debanking may have been a result of his designation as a “politically exposed person,” a regime that requires banks to carry out checks on elected politicians and their families who could be at risk of foreign bribery.

    He pointed to claims made in the House of Commons by Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant that he received £548,573 from the Russia Today television station in 2018, something Farage has vehemently denied. He also cited a 2018 Bloomberg News story that he’d helped engineer a move in sterling on the night of the Brexit referendum that saw hedge funds make millions off the pound’s collapse.

    “That isn’t true, either,” he said.

    He also said that his bank had contacted him on Thursday evening to reiterate the move was a commercial decision and that he could open a personal banking account with another lender in the group. But “that doesn’t apply to the business account so frankly isn’t of much use to me,” Farage said, adding he was considering leaving the UK.

    When reached for comment, he responded by saying that “organizations like Bloomberg have led directly to this.” He declined to name the banks involved.

    The Times of London reported in 2019 that he was a customer of Coutts, the private bank that is part of NatWest Group Plc. A spokesperson for Coutts didn’t respond to a request for comment.
