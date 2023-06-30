Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Lucid Group inc

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lucid Group inc

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 pakman 30 juni 2023 17:11
    Er word al gezegd dat dit Tesla light gaat worden , blijkbaar bodem gezet op $5.45 en nu op weg naar nieuwe toppen, ook goed om te weten dat PIF Saudi Arabia subsidiary Ayar Third Investment Company ( Public Investment Fund) de grootste Aandeelhouder is met zijnde 60,5% Aandelenbezit.
    Hebben nu ook een deal met Austin Martin ,waar PIF ook in zit met een kleine 17% vd Aandelen , ..

    The proposed agreement announced this morning to the London Stock Exchange would see Lucid, a world-leader in the design and manufacture of advanced electric powertrains and battery systems, supply Aston Martin with industry-leading electric vehicle technologies. Access to Lucid’s current and future powertrain and battery technology will be at the centre of Aston Martin’s all-new in-house Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform.

    Aston Martin’s electrification programme forms a pillar of the ultra-luxury brand’s wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy and will see an investment of over £2 billion in advanced technologies over the next five years, with investment phasing from ICE to BEV technology.

    Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, said: “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

    “We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.
    - - - -
    Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning

    www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230...
  2. forum rang 6 pakman 1 juli 2023 12:11
    Tesla Charging Hype Has Gotten Carried Away, Lucid CEO Says
    ‘It’s just a plug,’ says Peter Rawlinson, who was part of the team that designed what Tesla is now trying to make an industry standard.

    www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-...

    heel mooi stukje en nu zie je wat die Musk in zijn schild voert...DATA ja ja daar is het hem om te doen de DATA van alle elec rijders via zijn connector ,onder de voorwenselen dat een kleine stekker goed is wilde hij deze als standaard invoeren

    When Tesla released its design and specifications late last year, inviting charging network operators and automakers to use its connector and port, the company described it as “purely [an] electrical and mechanical interface.”

    www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-...

    de " Wunderbox " van Lucid zou hij weleens op zijn weg tegenkomen ...
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 773,94 +0,65%
EUR/USD 1,0910 +0,42%
FTSE 100 7.531,53 +0,80%
Germany40^ 16.186,30 +1,50%
Gold spot 1.920,08 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.787,92 +1,45%

Stijgers

FASTNED
+5,23%
Alfen ...
+4,73%
B&S Gr...
+3,84%
TomTom
+3,04%
Van La...
+2,68%

Dalers

EBUSCO...
-7,98%
Aperam
-5,74%
Accsys
-2,06%
Air Fr...
-1,85%
Corbion
-1,35%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 