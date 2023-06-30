Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  BioBased Circular voorstel met Avantium geselecteerd door Nationaal Groeifonds voor financiering

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

BioBased Circular voorstel met Avantium geselecteerd door Nationaal Groeifonds voor financiering

3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Beursprofeet 30 juni 2023 15:46

    BioBased Circular voorstel met Avantium geselecteerd door Nationaal Groeifonds voor financiering om plantaardige materialen te maken

    AMSTERDAM, 30 june 2023, 15:15 uur – Het kabinet heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat het
    Nationaal Groeifonds het BioBased Circular (BBC) voorsteli heeft geselecteerd voor
    financiering. Het BBC programma, dat mede namens Avantium is ingediend, omvat een
    traject gewijd aan de engineering en bouw van een Flagship Plant voor de productie van
    plantaardige glycolen op basis van Avantium's Ray Technology™. Het BioBased Circular
    programma richt zich op het opzetten van een duurzame, op suiker gebaseerde
    chemische en materialen producerende industrie in Nederland. Het programma, dat loopt
    tot 2032, zal de landbouwsector verbinden met de chemische en kunststofindustrie,
    waarbij geheel nieuwe duurzame waardenketens worden gecreëerd om Nederland te
    positioneren als koploper in de productie van plantaardige en circulaire
    kunststofmaterialen.
    Aan het BBC-programma is in totaal 338 miljoen euroii voorwaardelijk toegekend. Voor de
    Ray Technology™ Flagship Plant was een totale toekenning van 53 miljoen euro
    aangevraagd, die nu voorwaardelijk is goedgekeurd. Een van de voorwaarden is dat de
    Ray Technology™ Flagship Plant in Nederland wordt gebouwd. Andere voorwaarden die
    in het rapport van het Nationaal Groeifonds worden genoemd, zullen verder worden
    geëvalueerd. De subsidie zal in de komende jaren in mijlpaalbetalingen aan het Ray
    Technology™ Flagship Plant project worden uitgekeerd in afwachting van de definitieve
    investeringsbeslissing.

    www.avantium.com/wp-content/uploads/2...
  2. Beursprofeet 30 juni 2023 15:47
    BioBased Circular Proposal with Avantium selected by National Growth Fund for funding to make plant-based materials
    Jun 30, 2023 | 2023, Press releases | 0 comments

    AMSTERDAM, 30 June 2023, 15:15 hrs CEST – The Dutch cabinet today announced that the National Growth Fund (Nationaal Groeifonds) has selected the BioBased Circular (BBC) proposal[i] for funding. The BBC programme, submitted also on behalf of Avantium, includes a track dedicated to the engineering and construction of a Flagship Plant to produce plant-based glycols based on Avantium’s Ray Technology™. The BioBased Circular programme aims to set up a sustainable sugar-based chemical and materials manufacturing industry in the Netherlands. The programme, which runs until 2032, will link up the agricultural sector with the chemical and plastics industry, creating entirely new sustainable value chains to position the Netherlands as a frontrunner in the production of plant-based and circular plastic materials.

    The BBC programme is conditionally awarded €338 million in total[ii]. The Ray Technology™ Flagship Plant had requested a total award of €53 million, which is now conditionally approved. One of the conditions is that the Ray Technology™ Flagship Plant will be constructed in the Netherlands. Other conditions that are detailed in the National Growth Fund report will be further evaluated. The grant award will be paid out to the Ray Technology™ Flagship Plant project in milestone payments over the coming years and pending Final Investment Decision.

    [i] The BBC programme was submitted by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Change, also on behalf of the Green Chemistry, New Economy (GCNE) coalition and the Top Consortium for Knowledge and Innovation BioBased Economy (TKI-BBE). The Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the three top sectors of Agri&Food, Chemistry and Energy support the proposal. Leading parties from the ecosystem, such as Avantium, Brightsite, CBBD, Cosun the ROMs of five provinces, TNO, WUR, UM, UT and TUD have joined. In addition, more than sixty other organisations have expressed their support.



    [ii] The first phase of Biobased Circular is conditionally granted by the Growth Fund (€102 million), and a reservation of the grant award of €236 million has been made for the second phase.

    English press release in PDF
3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 775,36 +0,83%
EUR/USD 1,0924 +0,54%
FTSE 100 7.548,01 +1,02%
Germany40^ 16.167,40 +1,38%
Gold spot 1.916,10 +0,40%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 13.591,33 0,00%

Stijgers

FASTNED
+4,07%
Alfen ...
+3,47%
B&S Gr...
+3,05%
Euroco...
+2,99%
TomTom
+2,97%

Dalers

EBUSCO...
-8,04%
Aperam
-5,77%
Accsys
-2,06%
AZERION
-1,14%
VIVORY...
-0,97%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(36)

Demir op 8 mei 2023 09:10
(30)

Demir op 8 mei 2023 09:09
(26)

twinkletown op 22 feb 2023 10:46
(9)

spartapiet op 16 feb 2023 23:17

Column Forum Meer»

(108)

Stock123 op 30 jun 2023 16:32
(1)

jan de vakman op 30 jun 2023 16:14
(2)

jan de vakman op 30 jun 2023 16:00
(7)

Obibo op 30 jun 2023 15:53
(3)

Krentenmenten op 30 jun 2023 15:33

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 