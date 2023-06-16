Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants. In addition, the company manufactures and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, operates, and manages airports; and promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. Further, it provides mobility services, include ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; invests in electric vehicle sector, including cars and associated charging infrastructures; and sells, rents, and maintains hydraulic equipment, jacks, and floating caisson equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain