Ferrovial

8 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 GakGak 16 juni 2023 10:22
    Spaanse bouwreus zoekt kikkerlandje
    Dat Spaanse bouwreus Ferrovial (omzet van €7,5 miljard) z'n hoofdkantoor wil verplaatsen naar ons landje, wegens het gunstige vestigingsklimaat, valt niet in goede aarde in Spanje, schrijft NOS. Aan het roer van Ferrovial staat Rafael del Pino, met een vermogen van €4 miljard een van de rijkste mensen in Spanje. De Spaanse regering noemt het besluit 'ondankbaar'.
  7. forum rang 6 GakGak 16 juni 2023 10:31
    Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants. In addition, the company manufactures and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, operates, and manages airports; and promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. Further, it provides mobility services, include ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; invests in electric vehicle sector, including cars and associated charging infrastructures; and sells, rents, and maintains hydraulic equipment, jacks, and floating caisson equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain
