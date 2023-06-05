Van beleggers
VIAPLAY ?

VIAPLAY ?

  1. forum rang 6 GakGak 5 juni 2023 11:34
    Shares in Viaplay slump 56% after the Swedish streaming company slashed 2023 sales and EBIT outlook, withdrew its long-term guidance and replaced its CEO
    Viaplay attributes the outlook cut to worsening operating environment and a delay in realisation of its cost savings programme
    The company appoints Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, the former CEO of Viaplay's previous parent MTG , as its new CEO, replacing Anders Jensen
    Viaplay sees 2023 organic sales growth of 16%-17.5% for the group, down from previously expected 24%-26%, excluding Premier Sports, which it bought in July 2022, and currency exchange effects (FX)
    For the Nordic region, the sales target is cut to 7%-8% from 12-15%, also excluding FX and Premier Sports
    It sees 2023 EBIT ex. items and associated company income of SEK 0.8-1.0 bln ($73.9-92.4 mln) for the Nordics and a loss of SEK 1.4-1.5 bln for the international segment (previously profit of 1.2-1.35 bln and loss of SEK 1.0-1.1 bln respectively)
    The stock is down 81.7% from its pandemic peak of SEK 535 per share recorded in October 2021
    ($1 = 10.8238 Swedish crowns)
  6. forum rang 8 Leefloon 5 juni 2023 15:09
    quote:

    StartendeBelegger schreef op 5 juni 2023 11:38:

    Wel met dezelfde snelheid omlaag...
    Mooi zo; het uit winstbejag uitmelken van sportrechten voegt, behalve meer kosten, uiteindelijk (bijna) niets toe aan iets dat er al was. Vele kijkers zullen hopelijk zijn afgehaakt. Voor eventuele Formule 1-beleggers is bij Euronext het beste Nederlandse Formule 1-team wellicht een minder slechte keuze.
