Fuelcell energy

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. forum rang 6 pakman 5 mei 2023 16:00
    U.S., Ukraine collaborating on pilot using Small Nuclear to generate Carbon-Free H2 and Ammonia
    Nov. 14, 2022
    The Ukraine Clean Fuels from SMRs pilot project will provide a demonstration of carbon-free power generation in that war torn, energy-strapped nation. The planned commercial-scale production of hydrogen and ammonia would be the first of its kind

    ..
    The “green hydrogen” method is electrolysis powered by carbon-free energy resources such as nuclear, solar, wind or hydro. Electrolyzers use electricity to separate the H2 from water.

    FuelCell Energy provides solid oxide electrolyzer technology and is part of the future collaboration. Fuel cells use an electrochemical process to convert fuels like hydrogen into electricity to provide carbon-free power for transportation and power generation, such as FuelCell Energy's 2.3-MW fuel cell project at the Port of Long Beach (pictured)

    www.energytech.com/energy-efficiency/...
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

