LITHIUM OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO DRIVE RECORD EARNINGS

ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $451.0 MILLION

REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2023 TO EXCEED $400 MILLION EBITDA.

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WAS $93 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2023

REGARDING AMG'S 5-YEAR GUIDANCE, WE ARE ISSUING NEW GUIDANCE TO ACHIEVE $650 MILLION EBITDA, OR MORE, IN 5 YEARS OR EARLIER.

AMG - LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION EXPANSION PROJECT IN AMG BRAZIL IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED

