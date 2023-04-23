Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen  /  SAS Scandinavian Airlines, oftewel aandelen onder 10 (euro)cent.

Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

SAS Scandinavian Airlines, oftewel aandelen onder 10 (euro)cent.

  2. forum rang 6 GakGak 23 april 2023 12:37
    april nieuws:
    .
    Airline SAS seeks equity bids as part of bankruptcy proceedings

    April 5 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS AB said on Thursday it had initiated steps to raise equity and would seek bids as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

    The embattled carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last year, as it sought to slash costs and debt amid strikes from pilots after wage talks collapsed.

    The airline, which earlier aimed to raise SEK 9.5 billion ($911.20 million) in equity financing, now said the final sum would be dependent on the bidding process and generation of additional liquidity by the airline.

    It expects "little or no recovery for subordinated unsecured creditors and only a modest recovery for general unsecured creditors due to anticipated debt reductions and the need for substantial new equity capital."

    SAS, whose biggest owners are Sweden and Denmark, said in a statement that it expects revenues to return to pre-COVID levels in fiscal year 2024, and reach up to about 58 billion Swedish crowns for 2026.

    It also sees a significantly higher level of liquidity than the previously expected 15% for 2023.

    In February, the Scandinavian airline posted a slightly smaller first-quarter loss before tax than a year earlier, as bookings for the quarter and the summer months were better than expected.

    ($1 = 10.4258 Swedish crowns)
  3. forum rang 6 GakGak 23 april 2023 12:39
    april nieuws:
    .
    April 12 (Reuters) - SAS AB ::SAS TRAFFIC FIGURES - MARCH 2023.MARCH YIELD SEK 1.08; 0.3% Y/Y.MARCH LOAD FACTOR 75.7%.MARCH ASK 25.4% Y/Y.MARCH RPK 38.0% Y/Y.NUMBER OF PASSENGERS TRAVELING WITH SAS AMOUNTED TO 1.9 MILLION IN MARCH.
    .
    April 13 (Reuters) - SAS AB ::SAS DEFERS INTEREST PAYMENT ON PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES AS PART OF THE SAS FORWARD PLAN AND THE ONGOING CHAPTER 11 PROCESS.WILL DEFER INTEREST PAYMENTS DUE APRIL 24 AND 26, 2023, RESPECTIVELY, ON ITS PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES.THIS MEANS THAT SAS DEFERS ABOUT SEK 56.3 MILLION SEMI-ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENT DUE APRIL?24, 2023 ON ITS OUTSTANDING SEK 1,615 MILLION PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES WITH ISIN?SE0014957999.SAS ALSO DEFERS ABOUT SEK 216.4?MILLION SEMI-ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENT DUE APRIL?26, 2022 ON ITS IN AGGREGATE OUTSTANDING SEK?6,000 MILLION SUBORDINATED PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES WITH ISIN?SE0014958005 AND SE0014958013.
  4. forum rang 6 GakGak 23 april 2023 12:40
    en beter aprilnieuws:
    .
    COPENHAGEN, April 17 (Reuters) - SAS will not be using the second tranche of its $700 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan in the second quarter of the year, due to stronger than expected development of the airline's liquidity, the airline said on Monday.

    SAS may, depending on the development of its liquidity, continue discussions with Apollo regarding access to the second tranche of the DIP term loan at a later stage of the Chapter 11 process.
    The airline will continue to pursue other financing initiatives that could boost its liquidity at a lower cost than a near-term use of the second tranche of the DIP term loan.
