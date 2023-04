Nieuws van de laatste weken:



BRIEF-SeaStar Medical Receives FDA Approval To Begin Study With Selective Cytopheretic Device To Reduce Hyperinflammation In Adults With Acute Kidney Injury

20:05 09/02/2023



SEASTAR MEDICAL RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO BEGIN STUDY WITH SELECTIVE CYTOPHERETIC DEVICE TO REDUCE HYPERINFLAMMATION IN ADULTS WITH ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO GENERATE INTERIM STUDY RESULTS DURING Q4 OF 2023

SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - PLANS TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN THIS 200-PATIENT RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED TRIAL IN MARCH 2023

SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - EXPECT TOPLINE STUDY RESULTS AND SUBMISSION OF A PRE-MARKET APPROVAL (PMA) APPLICATION IN SECOND HALF OF 2024

SeaStar Medical Receives FDA Approval To Begin Study With Selective Cytopheretic Device To Reduce Hyperinflammation In Adults With Acute Kidney Injury

20:15 09/02/2023



Feb 9 (Reuters) - SeaStar Medical Holding Corp ::SEASTAR MEDICAL RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO BEGIN STUDY WITH SELECTIVE CYTOPHERETIC DEVICE TO REDUCE HYPERINFLAMMATION IN ADULTS WITH ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY.SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - CURRENTLY EXPECT TO GENERATE INTERIM STUDY RESULTS DURING Q4 OF 2023.SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - PLANS TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN THIS 200-PATIENT RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED TRIAL IN MARCH 2023.SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORP - EXPECT TOPLINE STUDY RESULTS AND SUBMISSION OF A PRE-MARKET APPROVAL (PMA) APPLICATION IN SECOND HALF OF 2024.

BRIEF-Seastar Medical Announces Details Of Study Of Device For Adults With Acute Kidney Injury

23:34 15/02/2023



SEASTAR MEDICAL ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF THE SELECTIVE CYTOPHERETIC DEVICE PIVOTAL STUDY IN CRITICALLY ILL ADULTS WITH ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

SEASTAR MEDICAL: STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF SCD'S ABILITY TO TARGET AND NEUTRALIZE HIGHLY ACTIVATED CELLS THAT DRIVE HYPERINFLAMMATION

BRIEF-Seastar Medical Holding Corp Closes Initial $3.3 Million Tranche Of $9.8 Million Private Placement

13:27 16/03/2023



SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORPORATION CLOSES INITIAL $3.3 MILLION TRANCHE OF $9.8 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT