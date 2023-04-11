Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Wave Life Sciences Ltd  /  Forum Wave Life Sciences geopend

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel Wave Life Sciences Ltd OTC:WVE.Q, SG9999014716

  • 4,610 10 apr 2023 22:00
  • +0,190 (+4,30%) Dagrange 4,311 - 4,660
  • 312.941 Gem. (3M) 436,7K

Forum Wave Life Sciences geopend

5 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 11 april 2023 14:42
    Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

    The company also develops WVE-004, a C9orf72 molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-003, a mutant huntingtin SNP3 molecule for the treatment of Huntington's disease; WVE-N531, an Exon 53 molecule for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; WVE-006, the SERPINA1 molecule for the treatment of Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); and ATXN3, a discovery stage program for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia 3, as well as multiple preclinical programs for CNS disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

    It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Glaxo Group Limited. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

    Groet Henk
  2. forum rang 5 Piddy 11 april 2023 14:46
    Ik denk dat hun programma dat voorloopt op PRQR en de rest van het veld in RNA-bewerking een grote zaak kan zijn. De CTA voor WVE-006 zal dit jaar worden ingediend en zou wel eens dichterbij kunnen zijn dan we denken. Die aankondiging, de eerste CTA voor RNA-bewerking, zou een boost kunnen betekenen voor WVE, vooral met de steun/het partnerschap van GSK voor die indicatie.

    (JA/DSCRD)
  4. forum rang 5 Piddy 11 april 2023 14:48
    Wave Life Sciences aims to be first into the clinic with RNA editing, an approach that is rapidly gaining ground. Later this year, it will file a clinical trial application for WVE-006 to treat a-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The study will mark a milestone for yet another RNA-directed therapeutic modality. Wave is among a growing cluster of firms harnessing an endogenous enzyme, adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR), to edit mRNA transcripts. Interest in the area is exploding, as evidenced by two large deals signed late last year.

    One of them, between ProQR Therapeutics of Leiden in the Netherlands and Eli Lilly, builds on an existing deal they entered in 2021. The other, between London-based GSK and Wave, potentially involves RNA silencing and splicing, as well as editing.

    WVE-006 is the sole program disclosed so far in the alliance. Basel, Switzerland-based Roche has also become involved in ADAR-based RNA editing, through a large-scale alliance it entered in 2021 with Shape Therapeutics. Other RNA editing approaches are also in development, including Ascidian Therapeutics’ novel exon-editing platform and an RNA-guided endonuclease (RGEN) technology that Rznomics, of Yongin, South Korea, has already brought into clinical development (Table 1). ADAR-based RNA editing takes advantage of a quirk of the cell’s translation machinery whereby, as a result of their structural similarities, inosine reads as guanine. This enables ADAR editors to introduce site-specific, RNA-guided adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) changes, opening up myriad therapeutic possibilities, including correcting disease-causing mutations, modulating gene expression or altering protein–protein interactions.

    Several aspects of RNA editing make it attractive. It avoids the potential genotoxicity hazards associated with CRISPR–Cas9-based DNA editing, a tool that introduces permanent changes to the genome. Because mRNA molecules are inherently transient, the consequences of any off-target editing that may occur should be relatively minor. “It is certainly a concern, but it’s orders of magnitude less, I would say, than what you’ve seen in the DNA editing space,” says David Huss, CSO at Shape. “We don’t believe we’ll need that 15 years of follow-up that you need with DNA
5 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Wave Life Sciences Ltd Meer »

Koers 4,610   Verschil +0,19 (+4,30%)
Laag 4,311   Volume 312.941
Hoog 4,660   Gem. Volume 436.710
10 apr 2023 22:00
Premium drie voorbeelden van IEX Premium: de exclusieve content op de site, de app op een smartphone en IEX Magazine.

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 