Wave Life Sciences aims to be first into the clinic with RNA editing, an approach that is rapidly gaining ground. Later this year, it will file a clinical trial application for WVE-006 to treat a-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The study will mark a milestone for yet another RNA-directed therapeutic modality. Wave is among a growing cluster of firms harnessing an endogenous enzyme, adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR), to edit mRNA transcripts. Interest in the area is exploding, as evidenced by two large deals signed late last year.



One of them, between ProQR Therapeutics of Leiden in the Netherlands and Eli Lilly, builds on an existing deal they entered in 2021. The other, between London-based GSK and Wave, potentially involves RNA silencing and splicing, as well as editing.



WVE-006 is the sole program disclosed so far in the alliance. Basel, Switzerland-based Roche has also become involved in ADAR-based RNA editing, through a large-scale alliance it entered in 2021 with Shape Therapeutics. Other RNA editing approaches are also in development, including Ascidian Therapeutics’ novel exon-editing platform and an RNA-guided endonuclease (RGEN) technology that Rznomics, of Yongin, South Korea, has already brought into clinical development (Table 1). ADAR-based RNA editing takes advantage of a quirk of the cell’s translation machinery whereby, as a result of their structural similarities, inosine reads as guanine. This enables ADAR editors to introduce site-specific, RNA-guided adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) changes, opening up myriad therapeutic possibilities, including correcting disease-causing mutations, modulating gene expression or altering protein–protein interactions.



Several aspects of RNA editing make it attractive. It avoids the potential genotoxicity hazards associated with CRISPR–Cas9-based DNA editing, a tool that introduces permanent changes to the genome. Because mRNA molecules are inherently transient, the consequences of any off-target editing that may occur should be relatively minor. “It is certainly a concern, but it’s orders of magnitude less, I would say, than what you’ve seen in the DNA editing space,” says David Huss, CSO at Shape. “We don’t believe we’ll need that 15 years of follow-up that you need with DNA