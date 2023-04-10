Van beleggers
voor beleggers
ProQR Therapeutics  /  WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD (2023) WVE

Aandeel ProQR Therapeutics NV OTC:PRQR.Q, NL0010872495

  • 2,230 6 apr 2023 22:00
  • +0,010 (+0,45%) Dagrange 2,130 - 2,265
  • 612.712 Gem. (3M) 1,2M

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD (2023) WVE

  1. forum rang 5 Piddy 10 april 2023 19:44
    info 01/2023

    The BPs are making there moves into the RNA modality.

    GSK:
    Wave Life Sciences has picked up another deal with a major pharma company.
    The Massachusetts-based biotech on Tuesday announced it has entered a strategic collaboration with GSK to advance oligonucleotide therapeutics. This includes moving along Wave’s RNA editing program that targets alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, dubbed WVE-006, which affects both the lungs and liver with limited treatment options.
    The deal will have a four-year research term at the beginning. It will bring together GSK’s experience in human genetics, along with its wider development and commercial abilities, with Wave’s drug discovery and development platform, called PRISM. The deal also has two elements, first a discovery collaboration, allowing GSK to potentially advance up to eight programs and Wave to advance up to three. GSK also receives the exclusive global license for WVE-006.
    Wave will get an upfront payment of $170 million, split into a $50 million equity investment and $120 million in cash. The WVE-006 program can see Wave receive up to $225 million in development and launch payments and $300 million in sales milestones.
    Once RNA editing gains POC (and I suspect GSK and Lilly already have positive clues to that effect) these stocks will pop.

    Wave continues to lead the genetic medicines field in advancing therapeutic RNA editing toward the clinic with our WVE-006 AIMer program and we expect to submit clinical trial applications for our first-in-human study in 2023. WVE-006 is distinct from other approaches in development for AATD, as it offers the opportunity to treat the root genetic cause of the disease and restore functional, wild-type protein that remains under physiological regulation. This would be a holistic solution and applicable to those with lung disease, liver disease, or both,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “Additionally, the opportunity for AIMers is much broader than restoring or correcting protein function in genetic diseases, as we demonstrated today with our preclinical data supporting the use of AIMers to modulate protein-protein interactions and upregulate gene expression. RNA editing is emerging as a distinct class of therapeutics with potential to address disease biology in novel and innovative ways and reach patients suffering from an array of diseases, including neurological disorders, as well as renal, cardiometabolic, or immunologic diseases. We are proud to be pioneers in this new area of genetic medicine and to have a best-in-class RNA editing capability with our AIMers.”
    ir.wavelifesciences.com/news-releases...
