Elastic NV is an American-Dutch company that was founded in 2012 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and was previously known as Elasticsearch.

It is a search company that builds self-managed and software as a service (SaaS) offerings for search, logging, security, observability, and analytics use cases.



Elasticsearch technology is used by eBay, Wikipedia, Yelp, Uber, Lyft, Tinder, and Netflix. Elasticsearch is also implemented in use cases such as application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, security analytics (also used to augment security information and event management applications), and business analytics.



