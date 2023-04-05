Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum  /  Elastic N.V.  /  Forum Elastic is geopend

Aandeel ELASTIC N.V. FSE:A2N5RS.FFM, NL0013056914

  • 48,550 5 apr 2023 17:26
  • -2,750 (-5,36%) Dagrange 48,550 - 50,700
  • 25

Forum Elastic is geopend

  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 5 april 2023 16:14
    Elastic NV is an American-Dutch company that was founded in 2012 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and was previously known as Elasticsearch.
    It is a search company that builds self-managed and software as a service (SaaS) offerings for search, logging, security, observability, and analytics use cases.

    Elasticsearch technology is used by eBay, Wikipedia, Yelp, Uber, Lyft, Tinder, and Netflix. Elasticsearch is also implemented in use cases such as application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, security analytics (also used to augment security information and event management applications), and business analytics.

    Groet Henk
  2. techinvestor 6 april 2023 11:14
    Goed artikel op Elastic, de leider in enterprise search. Ze hebben onlangs twee nieuwe, grote markten betreden: observability en cybersecurity, en genereren hier een sterke groei nu klanten hun softwaregebruik consolideren op één platform. De groeibaan ziet er sterk uit, terwijl de aandelen tegen lage waarderingen worden verhandeld. Goede risk-reward imo. Het artikel is wel in het Engels.

    techfund.substack.com/p/deep-dive-on-...
ELASTIC N.V.

Koers 48,550   Verschil -2,75 (-5,36%)
Laag 48,550   Volume 25
Hoog 50,700   Gem. Volume 0
5 apr 2023 17:26
