THE FALKENHAIN LICENCE



Located only 7km north of the Zinnwald project, Falkenhain is a promising satellite target with expected lithium, tin and tungsten mineralisation held in the same Greisen-granite as Zinnwald.



Historical exploration data indicates resources hosted in several ore bodies containing lithium, tin metal and tungsten

295.7 ha and with a 5-year term to 31 December 2022



THE ALTENBERG LICENCE



Located around the granted mining Zinnwald, the Altenberg DL exploration license presents the “step-out” and expansion opportunity for Zinnwald.



4,225.3 ha and with a 5-year term to 15 February 2024

Products

While the project provides the opportunity to produce a suite of battery grade lithium products (lithium hydroxide ‘LiOH’, lithium carbonate ‘Li2CO3’, lithium fluoride ‘LiF’), following an analysis of market trends in battery chemistry and end-user demand, the Company aims to focus on lithium hydroxide as a primary product to better align with the requirements of European off takers.



Accordingly, test work, conducted in Germany by a leading industry specialist, K-UTEC AG Salt Technologies, and verified by a third-party laboratory through chemical and physical analysis, processed Zinnwaldite concentrate into high purity (above 99.9% purity) Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (‘LHM’). Furthermore, economic, technical, and commercial analysis performed indicated that annual lithium hydroxide production above 10,000 tons could be viable from the core Zinnwald license.



Lithium recovery from the Zinnwaldite concentrate to the lithium-product was proven to be above 80% and comparable to lithium processes from other types of lithium resources.



In the test programme, calcined Zinnwaldite concentrate was converted into battery grade LHM in a pilot plant scale test with almost 50kg of battery grade LHM produced out of several tons of Zinnwaldite concentrate. The level of impurities in the battery grade lithium salt were in line with, or below, similar battery grade lithium products available on the market.



The test work also confirmed the potential to produce economically significant amounts of commercially saleable co-products, such as high-purity SOP and PCC.



Environment & Permits

The Company holds an approved Mining License for the Zinnwald deposit and is working to update its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to align with the new project strategy. It has been working with several local partners to assess key risk areas and develop appropriate strategies for environmental protection of potential future operation.