Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  AMG en Zinnwald

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

  • 34,500 23 mrt 2023 09:02
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 34,500 - 34,800
  • 4.106 Gem. (3M) 243,3K

AMG en Zinnwald

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 maart 2023 09:04
    AMG neemt belang in Zinnwald Lithium
    22-03-2023 18:37 - Van 25 procent.

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group neemt een belang van 25 procent in Zinnwald Lithium. Dat maakte AMG woensdag nabeurs bekend.

    Het Duitse lithiumbedrijf voert een kapitaalverhoging door en daaraan neemt AMG deel.

    AMG schrijft in voor maximaal 124 miljoen nieuwe aandelen, tegen een prijs van 10,41 pence per aandeel. Dat is een premie van 10 procent van de gemiddelde slotkoers van Zinnwald in de twintig dagen tot en met 20 maart.

    "De investering van AMG in Zinnwald is een waardevolle strategische kans. Als een partner van Zinnwald, zullen we een definitieve haalbaarheidsstudie doen naar hun project in Oost-Europa. Een basis voor grondstof vlakbij onze activiteiten in Bitterfeld heeft duidelijke logistieke en strategische voordelen voor AMG en we zien uit naar samenwerking met Zinnwald in dit project", aldus de CEO van AMG.

    Zinnwald heeft een notering aan de AIM. Het bedrijf wil een belangrijke toeleverancier worden voor de snelgroeiende branche voor batterijenproducenten in Europa. Het project in Duitsland zou zich in 3,3 jaar terugbetalen, volgens een analyse. Het bevindt zich in het hart van de Europese chemie- en autoindustrie en kan één van de meeste geavanceerde lithiumproductielocaties in Europa worden, volgens Zinnwald.

    Door: ABM Financial News.
  2. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 maart 2023 09:05
    Resources & Resource Upside
    ZINNWALD LITHIUM DEPOSIT

    256.5 ha and with a 30-year mining licence to 31 December 2047
    Measured plus Indicated Mineral Resource estimate containing 35.51 Mt at a grade of 0.76% Li2O (3,519 ppm Li) containing 124,974 tonnes Li at cut-off grade of 0.54% Li2O (2,500 ppm Li)
    Represents c.665,000 tonnes of LCE, comprising c.357,500 tonnes of LCE in Measured Resources & c.307,500 tonnes of LCE in Indicated Resources
    Estimated Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.87 Mt at a grade of 0.76% Li2O (3,549 ppm Li) containing 17,266 tonnes Li metal (approximately 92,000 tonnes LCE)
    NI 43-101 Resource Report was published in 2018

    Resource classification* Ore tonnage
    (000t) Mean Li2O
    grade (%) Contained LCE (tonnes)
    Measured 18,510 0.78% 357,659
    Indicated 17,000 0.73% 307,579
    Inferred 4,865 0.76% 91,906
    Total (Measured + Indicated) 35,510 0.76% 665,238
    Total Inferred 4,865 0.76% 91,906
    THE SADISDORF LICENCE

    The Sadisdorf lies c 20km NW of Zinnwald and is located in the same geological corridor as Zinnwald.

    The greisen-type geology is also being explored for Lithium and Tin mineralisation.

    225 ha with a 5-year term to 30 June 2026
    2017 historic JORC compliant inferred mineral resource of 25 Mt with an average grade of 0.45% Li2O (average 2,053 ppm Li)
    JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate as at 23 November 2017

    Resource classification* Ore tonnage
    (000t) Mean Li2O
    grade (%) Contained LCE (tonnes)
    Inferred (inner Greisen) 17,000 0.47% 197,593
    Inferred (outer Greisen) 8,000 0.43% 85,071
    Inferred (Total) 25,000 0.45% 282,664
    Notes: MRE defined by 3D wireframe interpretation with sub-cell block modelling. Grades estimated using Ordinary Kriging. The MRE is reported at a cut-off of 0.15% Li (0.3% Li2O). The block model has been depleted to reflect historical mining.
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 maart 2023 09:10
    SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS
    The following information was last updated on 28th February 2023.

    The Company’s issued share capital consists of 293,395,464 ordinary shares of £0.01 each significant shareholders as per the table below:

    Shareholder Number of Shares %
    Henry Maxey 42,898,910 14.6%
    Ganfeng Lithium 25,465,899 8.7%
    Oberon Investments Limited 11,895,633 4.1%
    Mark Tindall 11,752,443 4.0%
    In so far as the Company is aware, the percentage of the Company’s issued share capital not in public hands (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) = 14.7%.

    The Company holds no shares in Treasury.
  4. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 maart 2023 09:12
    THE FALKENHAIN LICENCE

    Located only 7km north of the Zinnwald project, Falkenhain is a promising satellite target with expected lithium, tin and tungsten mineralisation held in the same Greisen-granite as Zinnwald.

    Historical exploration data indicates resources hosted in several ore bodies containing lithium, tin metal and tungsten
    295.7 ha and with a 5-year term to 31 December 2022

    THE ALTENBERG LICENCE

    Located around the granted mining Zinnwald, the Altenberg DL exploration license presents the “step-out” and expansion opportunity for Zinnwald.

    4,225.3 ha and with a 5-year term to 15 February 2024
    Products
    While the project provides the opportunity to produce a suite of battery grade lithium products (lithium hydroxide ‘LiOH’, lithium carbonate ‘Li2CO3’, lithium fluoride ‘LiF’), following an analysis of market trends in battery chemistry and end-user demand, the Company aims to focus on lithium hydroxide as a primary product to better align with the requirements of European off takers.

    Accordingly, test work, conducted in Germany by a leading industry specialist, K-UTEC AG Salt Technologies, and verified by a third-party laboratory through chemical and physical analysis, processed Zinnwaldite concentrate into high purity (above 99.9% purity) Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (‘LHM’). Furthermore, economic, technical, and commercial analysis performed indicated that annual lithium hydroxide production above 10,000 tons could be viable from the core Zinnwald license.

    Lithium recovery from the Zinnwaldite concentrate to the lithium-product was proven to be above 80% and comparable to lithium processes from other types of lithium resources.

    In the test programme, calcined Zinnwaldite concentrate was converted into battery grade LHM in a pilot plant scale test with almost 50kg of battery grade LHM produced out of several tons of Zinnwaldite concentrate. The level of impurities in the battery grade lithium salt were in line with, or below, similar battery grade lithium products available on the market.

    The test work also confirmed the potential to produce economically significant amounts of commercially saleable co-products, such as high-purity SOP and PCC.

    Environment & Permits
    The Company holds an approved Mining License for the Zinnwald deposit and is working to update its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to align with the new project strategy. It has been working with several local partners to assess key risk areas and develop appropriate strategies for environmental protection of potential future operation.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 34,500   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 34,500   Volume 4.106
Hoog 34,800   Gem. Volume 243.296
23 mrt 2023 09:02
Premium

Weer een meevaller bij AMG

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Ontdek IEX Premium

AMG Nieuws

  1. 22 mrt AMG neemt belang in Zinnwald Lithium 3
  2. 24 feb Helikon meldt belang in AMG
  3. 23 feb 'AMG boekt meevallende kosten'
  4. 22 feb AMG overtreft outlook in 2022 2
  5. 21 feb Beursblik: AMG haalt naar verwachting eigen outlook
  6. 31 jan Beursblik: AMG verkleint risico 3
  7. 14 jan DWS meldt belang in AMG 4
  8. 31 dec AEX in 2022 in de ban van oorlog, inflatie en renteverhogingen 5
  9. 22 dec AMG sluit tantalum-deal met Nippon Mining
  10. 03 nov Beursblik: Jefferies verhoogt koersdoel AMG

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    AMG spuit omhoog

    3 maart 2017 15:37 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over AMG

    17 augustus 2016 16:42 - Vimeo

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 